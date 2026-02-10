4 Upcoming Fantasy Movies That Could Be Better Than The Lord of the Rings

When it comes to fantasy movies, the Lord of the Rings films are hard to top — and considering that the first one is officially 20 years old, it’s impressive they’re still some of the genre’s best offerings. Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies are often regarded as the standard for fantasy on the screen. They capture everything that makes the category great, blending a high-stakes battle between good and evil with gripping action sequences, heartfelt character moments, and truly stunning sound and visuals.

The original trilogy successfully captures the epic nature of J.R.R. Tolkien’s story, and it’s hard to think of films that compare, even among the best fantasy titles out there. With budgets growing and technology improving, it’s surprising there haven’t been many releases that rival The Lord of the Rings in recent years. (To be fair, many of the big fantasy projects of the 2020s have been on TV.) A few contenders are coming, though, and they could even be better than the 2000s films if done properly.

4) The Odyssey

Image via Universal

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2026, and in terms of quality, it could very well surpass The Lord of the Rings. With The Odyssey‘s star-studded cast and massive $250 million budget (via THR), it’s clear Universal is sparing no expense on the film. Nolan has yet to produce a bad movie, making it even more likely that The Odyssey will be a success. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks every bit as epic as The Lord of the Rings. It also has a solid foundation thanks to its source material, though Homer’s Odyssey probably doesn’t hold the same nostalgic value for many readers. With that in mind, its ability to top LOTR will depend on whether it can invest viewers emotionally, in addition to delivering on action and suspense.

3) Mistborn

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Fantasy lovers have been waiting for Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere to come to the screen for years now, and Apple TV is finally making it happen. While The Stormlight Archive will be a TV show, Mistborn will become a film — and depending on how it turns out, it could prove better than The Lord of the Rings. As Mistborn Era 1 holds a special place in many readers’ hearts, seeing it brought to life will likely be as thrilling as Tolkien’s work getting a proper adaptation. Mistborn also has the twisty narrative, action, and lovable characters to appeal to fantasy lovers and newcomers, giving it more potential to become a mainstream hit. Apple TV needs to release it on the big screen, not just as a streaming movie, for it to truly reach the heights of Jackson’s trilogy. Fingers crossed that it does.

2) The Will of the Many

Image via Simon & Schuster

Because the fantasy book is a near-perfect masterpiece, The Will of the Many has ensnared many readers since its 2023 release. It’s an epic behemoth of a story, and it seems destined to become a modern fantasy classic. It’s possible Sony Pictures’ adaptation will improve upon the source material, which could put it on the same level as — or even above — the Lord of the Rings films. The book’s scope is certainly epic enough, and its immersive world and timely themes are likely to win people over (assuming the adaptation closely follows the book). It’s hard to say if The Will of the Many will appeal to viewers less familiar with fantasy. For that reason alone, it’s questionable if it will top LOTR, at least in terms of financial success. It could be stronger in terms of quality.

1) The Game of Thrones Movie

Image Courtesy of HBO

The movie that seems the most likely to surpass The Lord of the Rings is the untitled Game of Thrones film announced back in 2024 (via THR). It’s not entirely clear what the project will be about, but the Song of Ice and Fire franchise is nearly as well-known and massive as The Lord of the Rings. This makes it likely that audiences will flock to theaters to see this, whether they’re merely fans of the original show or diehard followers of everything George R.R. Martin releases. Given that HBO’s franchise is already successful, this film is unlikely to have many budgetary constraints. It will look the part of an epic fantasy masterpiece, though the story details could make or break it. It’s also unclear how Netflix’s Warner Bros. deal will shake things up. If the project goes forward, it’s bound to be as huge of a deal as Jackson’s movies.

