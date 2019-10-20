Jennifer Suits Up in New Black Lightning “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three” Photos

The CW has released new photos from “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three”, next week’s upcoming new episode of Black Lightning. Thus far, Black Lightning has set up a bleak and harrowing situation for Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his family as well as for the residents of Freeland and it seems like it’s something that will see Jefferson make the choice to work with the shady A.S.A. while Jennifer will suit up again as the hero Lightning — despite the fact that it’s something that could put her in serious danger.

As we saw in last week’s episode of Black Lightning, Jefferson and wife Lynn (Christine Adams) remain separated from their children but it isn’t just being held at an A.S.A. facility that poses a problem for the pair. They are also starting to disagree how to handle the situation, something that according to the official synopsis for the episode, will lead Jefferson to broker a deal with Agent Odell (Bill Duke) more or less behind Lynn’s back. On top of that, the promo for the upcoming episode indicated that a dangerous virus has broken out. It’s a scenario dangerous enough that it might be the catalyst for Jefferson’s decision — even if it is causing problems in his marriage. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

“TENSION – When Lynn (Christine Adams) learns that Jefferson (Cress Williams) brokered a deal with Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) without consulting her first, it begins to put a strain on their relationship. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) have an emotional encounter. China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Pat Charles.”

In addition to familiar strain and a possible virus, it appears that the Markovian threat teased at the end of Season 2 will indeed play out in Season 3. This week’s episode saw the Markovians begin to make their move. It’s just part of everything that has contributed to the separation of the Pierce family, according to series star Williams.

“The family is probably the most disjointed we’ve ever had it,” Williams said previously. “It’s the whole Markovian conflict. It’s pulled everyone in different directions because they’ve gotten a little bit divided, in the sense there are just different focuses that they have and different motivations that they have.”

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

