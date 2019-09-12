Black Lightning Season 3 Teaser Released

The heroes of The CW‘s Arrowverse are all set to make a comeback this fall, including Jefferson Pierce and his crimefighting family in Black Lightning. With the third season set to tackle even more super villains and social issues, it looks like Black Lightning will need all the help he can get. The CW released a brand new teaser trailer that paints a very bleak picture, with Jefferson seemingly imprisoned and his daughters on a campaign of vigilante justice. Things will likely get a lot worse before they can start to get better.

While the series might not be crossing over as part of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Black Lightning himself will be joining the fray and finally get to explore the multiverse. Actor Cress Williams confirmed his character would be leaving the city of Freeland and would join the superheroes in their upcoming battle against the Anti-Monitor for the fate of all worlds.

“You asked for it, you got it,” Cress wrote on social media when the news first surfaced.

The CW President Mark Pedowitz previously explained that showrunner Salim Akil felt this would be the perfect time to bring Black Lightning into contact with the other CW series.

“This is a DC property we felt it might be the right time if Salim was interested in it,” Pedowitz says of the universe bending crossover. “He is doing his own thing, and we would not have done it if he didn’t sign off on it.”

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim expressed excitement on getting Black Lightning into the crossover, explaining that the event will touch all corners of their multiverse.

“The goal has always been how many different corners of the DC Universe can we touch. It’s not Crisis on CW Earths, it’s Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Marc Guggenheim previously said.

It’s unclear how the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths will affect Black Lightning Season 3 as the Pierce family will still have to deal with the threat of Markovia making their own metahumans. We’ll likely find out more as we get closer to the show’s premiere.

Black Lightning is scheduled to return to The CW on Monday, October 7th.