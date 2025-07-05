New Steam Game Is a Hit With a 95 Review Score And It’s Free

There is a new free Steam game and it is proving to be a fan favorite as evident by its “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to 95 percent of 6,714 user reviews rating the free PC game positively. In addition to this, it is currently in the Top 20 most downloaded games on Steam and the 6th ranking among free games, behind only War Thunder, Warframe, Destiny 2, Marvel Rivals, and Counter-Strike 2, in that order.

The new free Steam game in question is Umamusume: Pretty Derby from Cygames, a Japanese studio that has been around since 2011. As you can see from the trailer below, Umamusume: Pretty Derby is not going to be for everyone, but those who are checking out are loving it, as evident by its user review score. Speaking of not being for everyone, Steam Deck users may run into issues trying to run the free PC game as Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.”

“Umamusume. They are born to run,” reads an official description of the game on Steam, for those unfamiliar with the PC game. “They inherit otherworldly names, and are inspirited by dreams most dramatic and wonderful. Now, they run ever forward. That, is their destiny. No one knows how the races that lie in their futures will end. Even so, they continue to run, aiming only toward the goal in front of them. Each and every one of the runners sports a unique charm. It’s up to you, the trainer, to lead them down the path of victory! You have but one goal—raise your Umamusume to her fullest potential and help turn her greatest dreams into reality. In order to reach these newfound heights, it’s your job to participate in—and win—as many races as possible! Triumph awaits those who train hard and work to communicate. Only by cooperating will you take the crown!”

Those that decide to check out this free Steam game — whether on PC or via Steam Deck — should expect a game that is roughly six hours long to beat. However, as Steam User reviews reveal, many users who end up checking it out have dozens and dozens of hours sunk into the free Steam game.

Meanwhile, those on the fence should note that this is very much a a free-to-play gacha game, which means while the game can be played without ever spending a dime, to get the most out of the experience microtransactions will need to be engaged.

