Black Lightning Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two: Trial and Errors"

The end of Black Lightning's four-season run is rapidly approaching and that means the various story threads are starting to come together. Last week, the Pierce family started to make some headway in figuring out how they'd lost their powers as well as what Monavista was really doing with the fake cystic fibrosis treatment with all roads leading back to Tobias. Jennifer even managed to get back her powers, albeit through risky means. This week, it's time to start making some moves to clear the Pierce family name. Just three episodes -- counting this one -- remain for Black Lightning. Need to get caught up on all the major details and stories from this week's episode of Black Lightning? We have you covered. Here are all the major plot points for "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two: Trial and Errors". Warning: Full spoilers ahead for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you really want to know.

Changes The episode opens with Lightning -- who got her powers back last week -- trying to get the stolen metagenes as they are being transported. Jennifer is able to use her powers to an extent and get the cargo, but something isn't right with her powers. At home, Tobias checks on where his shipment, as he was the one expecting the metagene and discovers Lightning. He starts to connect the dots that Jennifer and JJ may be the same person. At a bar, Jefferson and Gambi talk. Jefferson feels not like himself without his powers. Gambi tells him he's not defined by his powers, but Jefferson struggles with that, feeling like he can’t protect his family. Gambi says he's going to find the emitter and get the powers back. At the Pierce home, Lynn's attorney says she will have to take a plea deal and be sentenced to jail time. Jefferson and the lawyer spar briefly, but Lynn says it is her decision and her decision alone. prevnext

Abuse of power Tobias is elected mayor. Police Chief Lopez pays him a visit. She wants more firepower to deal with Lightning. He offers her the use of metaboosters. Lopez is initially wary, but accepts. He also tells her about his power-blocking wave and gives her the bracelet that blocks the wave. As she leaves, Tobias gets confirmation that Jennifer and JJ are the same person. Anissa and Jennifer tell their parents about Jennifer getting her powers back and then reveal they got the metagenes. Anissa explains the situation regarding the fake cystic fibrosis cure and Monavista. Jefferson realizes Tobias has picked up where the A.S.A. left off. prevnext

Looking for Looker At the Sanctum, Khalil contacts Jefferson and tells him the ledger. He reveals that Looker is the highest paid in the ledger and that she was locked up, but disappeared in the war. They realize that Tobias hired Looker to use her powers and make people set Jefferson up. Khalil decides to go after her. Jefferson goes home and tells Lynn what Khalil learned about Looker. Lynn has an idea for a serum that will extract the silver from the people Looker controlled. prevnext

A dangerous plan Lynn cooks up some homebrew chemistry to create the serum. Jefferson meets with Detective Shakur and explains Looker to him as well as the serum that they want to administer to Agent Mason. Detective Shakur isn't so keen on the plan, but says he will think on things and then Jefferson reveals to him that he's Black Lightning. This doesn't go over well with the detective, but Jefferson said he's trusting him because Henderson said he could. Shakur sets things up with Mason and they spike one of the coffees for the conference. Mason drinks the coffee, noting that it tastes terrible. A few moments later, though, Looker speaks through him and her silver substance is ejected from his body. Jefferson collects it and Mason tells them he has felt like a puppet or like he was in Get Out. He says he will repay the favor of Jefferson having set him free. prevnext

Heartbreak On the roof, Jen confides in TC that something is off with her powers. TC tells her about how the police chief hacked Uriah's account to go after her and also tells her that he's set up a date for them. Jennifer and Uriah meet for their date, but Tobias' lackey shows up and tries to kill her. Uriah is hit by one of the bullets and the goon tells Jennifer to stop being Lightning or watch others she cares about die. Uriah tells her to go light up the world, encouraging her to be Lightning before he dies. She blames herself because her powers keep fading. prevnext

Khalil Khalil goes after Looker, fighting his way through her various bodyguards. He locates her in the office where she decides she's going to keep him as a pet. She uses her silver on him and gets into his head, discovering both Khalil and Painkiller. Khalil and Painkiller team up in his psyche to fight her with Painkiller ultimately poisoning her. In the real world, Khalil gives her half the antidote and tells her she's going to go back to Freeland and admit to what she's done -- and he's taken her powers in the process. prevnext