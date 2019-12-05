Black Lightning Prepares for “Earth Crisis” in New Photos

We’re just a matter of days away from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, an event that is set to completely change everything we thought we knew about The CW‘s Arrowverse of shows. In addition to the five solo shows that already exist in the franchise, “Crisis” is expected to include a deluge of cameos — including one from Black Lightning‘s Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams). Fans have been eager to see the character cross over with the Arrowverse for quite some time, after the series was previously unconnected from its fellow CW superhero shows. In addition to appearing in the event, “Crisis” is set to come for Black Lightning in a pretty significant way, and we have a look at what that will look like. The CW has released a batch of photos for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis”, the ninth episode of the show’s third season.

Just based off of the trailer and these photos, “Earth Crisis” is set to have Freeland be overcome with its “red skies”, which seems to have a reality-bending effect on the members of the Pierce family. As we’ve seen in the promotional material for “Crisis” itself, Jefferson is immediately met with the news that his Earth is doomed, and doesn’t seem to take it very well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Black Lightning gets pulled into the conflict in a very surprising way,” Williams explained in a recent interview. “He’s not prepared for it. So, he doesn’t know these people. He’s getting introduced into the world for the very first time, and so there’s some conflict early on when he’s trying to figure out, ‘Who are you people and why am I here?’ He’s kind of left off-center, which was really fun to play.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Earth Crisis” below, and scroll through to check out photos from the episode!

“WINTER FINALE – The Pierce family fears for Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) life. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.”

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7

Slide 8

Slide 9

Slide 10

Slide 11

Slide 12

Slide 13

Slide 14

Slide 15