Black Lightning: The Book Of Occuptation Gets Real in Two New Episode Synopses

The CW has released the official synopses for the second and third episodes of Black Lightning‘s third season, both part of the storyline called “The Book of Occupation. The second part of that story, titled “The Book of Occupation Chapter Two,” will air on Monday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The third part (creatively titled “The Book of Occupation Chapter Three”) will air on the following Monday, October 21. This year, Black Lightning will air on Monday nights in the fall, following new episodes of the long-running hit superhero drama Arrow, which is in its final season on the network.

For the first time, Black Lightning will be part of The CW’s interconnected universe of DC Comics shows, colloquially called “The Arrowverse,” and will take place in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event. You can check out both synopses below.

SEPARATED – With Freeland under full-blown occupation, the Pierce family gets pulled in different directions. Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Lynn (Christine Adams) find themselves at odds with each other. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) rebels as Blackbird while Jennifer (China Anne McClaim) feels powerless despite having powers. Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Damon Gupton also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Charles Holland.

TENSION – When Lynn (Christine Adams) learns that Jefferson (Cress Williams) brokered a deal with Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) without consulting her first, it begins to put a strain on their relationship. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) have an emotional encounter. China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Pat Charles.

Both episodes center on a growing rift between Jefferson Pierce and his wife Lynn — something hat had seemed like it was over for a while last season.

“Do you think it’s rock solid?” Adams asked with a laugh when we suggested as much (in the video above). “If you think about that veery last beat of season 2 when Odell came in, he basically dropped a bomb in their lives and that’s bound to cause a strain in the relationship and it’s going to dig into some old wounds: ‘this is why we never should have gone back down this road.’ And at the same time, he’s sort of blaming her for the whole Green Light thing. So they’re at loggerheads.”

Black Lightning‘s third season will premiere on Monday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.