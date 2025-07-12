Watch: Superman Soars Onto Sesame Street (And Forms the Most Adorable Justice League Ever)

Superman is one of the most powerful superhero icons in the world, but he’s not the only character who has the ability to inspire, and one set of characters who have inspired so many over the years is the beloved cast of Sesame Street. You can’t bring up Big Bird, Elmo, Abby, or Cookie Monster in any conversation without finding someone who loved them, and now David Corenswet (Superman) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) have joined the lovable Sesame Street crew to form what is probably the most adorable Justice League ever, and you can check out the images and videos from the team-up below.

First, we see Super Elmo attempting to soar into the air like Superman does, but he doesn’t know how to help people if he can’t fly and can’t use laser eyes. That’s when Brosnahan tells Elmo that you don’t have to have superpowers to be a hero, and then Corenswet adds that it does help to wear your underpants on the outside of your tights, at least that’s what he’s been told.

Elmo laughs and Corenswet tells him that even making someone laugh is a superpower. Brosnahan then points to his heart and tells him that’s what matters, though Elmo takes this to mean the stain from his peanut butter sandwich. Brosnahan then asks Elmo if he knows what the greatest superpower is, and Elmo reveals it’s a superhero hug. They all hug and agree to go help their friends, and that’s when Brosnahan flies away and leaves the other two stunned.

In the second video, we see Corenswet give Elmo his glasses to show how they work, and Cookie Monster says hi to David, but then doesn’t know who Elmo is, calling him the monster he hasn’t met before. Elmo laughs and takes off the glasses, but then David puts them on, and Cookie Monster is confused as they trade the glasses back and forth.

To complete the Superman Sesame Street trifecta, we also get the formation of the cutest Justice League ever, though perhaps Sesame League is better. Actually, scratch that, let’s go Justice Sesame, that rules. Regardless of the name, we get a photo of Corenswet standing alongside Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Bert, and Cookie Monster, and each one is dressed as a superhero. We have Abby as Wonder Woman, Bert as Batman, Elmo as Green Lantern, and Cookie Monster as Superman.

If you were going to have the Sesame League, you can’t go wrong with Wonder Abby, Batbert, Elmo Lantern, and Super Cookie. That said, I need Hawk Rosita, Telly Martian, Speedster Murray, The Terrific Count, and Super Grover, because he’s already Super, so he has to be in the group. While we wait for the Sesame League to hit the big screen, you can find the official description for Superman below.

“Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

Superman is in theaters now. Sesame Street is available on PBS and the official website, and will be joining Netflix later this year.

What did you think of the Superman Sesame Street crossover? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Superman and Sesame Street with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!