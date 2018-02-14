‘Black Lightning’ Confirms SPOILER Has Super Powers?

Since the first episode of The CW‘s Black Lightning audiences have known that Jefferson Pierce isn’t alone in having super powers. His daughters, Anissa and Jennifer, have them as well, but tonight’s episode revealed that the Pierce family isn’t alone.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light”, below.

While tonight’s episode showed Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) get some new skills thanks to his suit (even if they did cause him some serious issues in the process,) and saw Anissa (Nafessa Williams) suit up as a super hero for the first time, the biggest surprise was the revelation that Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) has super powers of his own. The reveal was handled in a low-key way when Whale showed up at Peter Gambi’s (James Remar) tailor shop trying to shake him down for answers about Black Lightning. Gambi, who it was also revealed has his own secret life working for the ASA, doesn’t blink at Whale’s presence, taking the gang leader down a peg by reminding him that even though he and his sister have some sort of serum in their veins that keep them from aging, things will catch up with them and it won’t be good.

This mysterious serum apparently gives Whale and his sister permanent youth. Up until know, while we’ve known that Whale has a history with the Pierce family and Black Lightning, Whale’s age hasn’t been too much of a factor. Now, though, knowing that Jefferson’s father was murdered by Whale almost thirty years ago it does seem kind of curious that Whale doesn’t appear too much older than Jefferson himself. The reveal about the serum definitely explains Tobias’ appearance in terms of age, but it also may shed a bit more light on why Whale has been underground for years. Whale, being an albino, sticks out a bit more than most but an albino who also isn’t aging? People would notice that.

It also might have more than a little bit to do with why Alvin Pierce was murdered in the first place. Anissa discovers in tonight’s episode that her grandfather had an expose planned regarding missing Freeland kids who had developed enhanced abilities after receiving a vaccine, but that the article had been pulled before publication. Alvin was murdered one week later. While the story as we know it is that Whale killed Alvin by shoving newspaper articles down his throat because Alvin exposed Whale’s corruption, the connections between Whale’s mysterious serum and the missing kids may be a more compelling motive.

And it isn’t just the potential connection to Alvin’s reporting that is troubling. Gambi appears to be part of a secret organization and knows about Whale’s powers and existence. It’s possible that it’s all connected to why Gambi is so close to Jefferson and might even know about his daughters, too.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.