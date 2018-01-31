‘Black Lightning’: Who Is Grace Choi?

The season-long mystery of Black Lightning continued tonight, and it introduced a DC Comics fan-favorite in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “LaWanda: The Book of Burial”, below!

Tonight’s episode found Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) trying to uncover the truth about her powers. This involved a trip to the local bookstore, where she ran into Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy), a bartender at a nearby club. The pair strike up a conversation, partially fueled by Grace’s Outsiders comic book.

This moment proves to be a little bit meta, considering the DC Comics history of Grace Choi herself. But for those who aren’t as familiar with Grace Choi, here’s what you need to know.

Grace is the daughter of an Amazon of Bana-Mighdall, an offshoot of the general Amazon tribe that resides on Themyscira. Grace has a rough childhood, ultimately using her newfound metahuman powers to break out of a child prostitution ring.

Years later, Grace is serving as a bouncer in a nightclub before she is approached by Roy Harper/Arsenal to join the Outsiders. She reluctantly accepts, even as she struggles to fit into the group.

Grace then serves as a member of the Outsiders for years, in which she and Anissa serve as both teammates and significant others. In that time, Grace explores her Amazonian past, and begins to look up to Diana Prince/Wonder Woman — who is technically her cousin.

She then joins Batman’s newest version of the Outsiders, which coexists until Batman and the Outsiders: Outsiders No More. In it, an explosion leaves Thunder in a coma, motivating Grace to question her trust in the Outsiders and ultimately leave the group.

Grace’s introduction into the world of Black Lightning is sure to delight fans, even if it’s not all the same.

“What I will say is that with Grace, [Anissa] finds some commonality, and they understand each other,” Nafessa Williams, who plays Anissa, told ComicBook.com. “I can’t give away too much because you guys only have seen the first two episodes. So, I’ll say that Grace and Anissa have a connection that she’s never had with anyone else before.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.