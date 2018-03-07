Brian Michael Bendis Says that “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” Are Under Siege

Superstar comics writer Brian Michael Bendis, who will take over the reins of both Superman and Action Comics this summer, says that the very concept that Superman embodies — “truth, justice, and the American way” — are under siege right now, lending a new urgency to stories that reinterpret the Last Son of Krypton.

Superman’s credo has been subject to change from time to time, with the “American way” portion targeted in recent years as the franchise appeal of American superheroes reached around the globe, but the expression itself is something that is well-known to fans and closely associated with the superhero.

“The idea that with Superman you get truth, justice, and the American way,” Bendis told the Word Balloon Podcast. “It’s such an Americana, cornball idea, you can even blow it off — but if your really break down what it means: ‘Truth, justice, and the American way’ is not something we can talk for granted anymore. Truth — there’s a lot of people selling a truth. Justice, we now know, is not for everyone. And the American way, the idea that someone can come here, and live, and be free, these ideas are no longer cliche, they are no longer absolute. They are under siege, they are under debate, some of it is in deep crisis, and the fact that there is a character who deeply respects these ideas…it may be his religion, if ‘with great power comes great responsibility’ is Peter Parker’s religion, then ‘truth, justice, and the American way’ is Clark’s, and he has to fight that. Sometimes, that fight isn’t a physical fight. Sometimes that fight is only a fight that Clark, investigative reporter, can do. Truth and justice may be a thing that only Clark can do in a deep, profound way. Even though Superman might represent it in a physical way, actually doing something about truth is Clark’s job.”

Bendis has previously said that part of building up Clark Kent will be a larger role for the Daily Planet, its other reporters, Perry White, and other characters who have taken a back seat to establishing Superman’s relationship with his wife and son since the beginning of Rebirth.

Bendis’s first Superman story will appear in Action Comics #1000, which hits the stands on April 18. After that, his relaunch miniseries Man of Steel will begin the last week of May.