Caity Lotz Comes Back to ‘Arrow’ In “Lost Canary” Synopsis

Given how busy she is on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Caity Lotz has rarely found time to leave the Waverider behind and travel to Star City so that she can help out on Arrow, the series where she got her superheroic start. With an official episode synopsis that suggests Sara does not have a lot to do in “Seance and Sensibility,” it looks like the sister shows have found a way to make the schedules work, and Lotz heads back to Arrow on April 15 to star in the long-teased “Birds of Prey”-themed episode in which Black Siren goes AWOL and has to be brought in by Felicity, Black Canary, and White Canary.

The breakdown happens when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) is apparently identified publicly as her own Earth-2 doppelganger and a former criminal. This means the end of “District Attorney Laurel Lance” and the return of Black Siren, who teams up with the Shadow Thief (Carmel Amit) to go on a crime spree. The Shadow Thief has not yet appeared in the Arrowverse, but he is a villain best known for fighting with super-powered characters like Firestorm, Alan Scott, and Hawkman — which tracks, given that it was mostly Flash villains who came over from Earth-2 when Zoom opened the floodgates.

BIRDS OF PREY; CAITY LOTZ GUEST STARS — After being accused of murder and having her criminal past exposed, Laurel (Katie Cassidy) goes full Black Siren and teams up with an old criminal acquaintance, Shadow Thief (guest star Carmel Amit), to go on a crime spree around Star City. While Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) aims to bring Laurel in, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) refuses to give up on her friend and tries everything to get through to her, even summoning Sara Lance (guest star Caity Lotz) for help. However, Laurel rebuffs all her efforts, forcing the former friends to face off against each other. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Elisa Delson.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “Lost Canary” will premiere on April 15.

