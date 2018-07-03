Caity Lotz Reveals What She Doesn’t Like About Filming Arrowverse Sex Scenes

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows certainly has its fair share of patterns and tropes but there’s one type of recurring scene that Caity Lotz isn’t fond of.

Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary, recently spoke about the challenges of filming sex scenes within Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. As she explained during a panel at POPSUGAR’s Play/Ground Fest, the moments always end up being awkward behind the scenes — including one of the flashbacks she shot on Arrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Any time there’s any kind of sex scene, it’s always kind of nerve-wracking,” Lotz revealed. “And when you have to be in like lingerie or anything like that. When I first got cast on Arrow… Which, if you’re Arrow fans, you probably already know that there was another Sara Lance in the very first pilot episode. And then when we reshot that, with me getting sucked out of the Gambit, I had to be in lingerie. And it was literally the same lingerie that the other girl wore. And they’re like ‘Here, it has to be this.’ And I was like ‘It doesn’t fit me. My boobs are too small.’ And they’re like ‘We’ll just fill it, it’s fine. It has to be the same one.’”

As Lotz went on to say, there was a same sort of tone during a romantic scene between Sara and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), which was part of last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover.

“And they always shut down sets anytime there’s like a sex scene, or like when Chyler Leigh and I had our one-night stand on the crossover,” Lotz continued. “And we were naked in bed, and they cleared out the entire set, and everyone makes a huge deal out if it. They’re like ‘Are you comfortable? We’ll clear everybody out. If there’s ever anything that feels uncomfortable, just yell stop, and we’ll stop.’ And I’m like ‘Can you just calm down? Everyone just take a break. Just be normal.’ That’s always nerve-wracking.”

Lotz is just the latest actor to be candid about the behind-the-scenes awkwardness of sex scenes, with plenty of other stars expressing a similar sort of sentiment in the past. Still, Lotz has also addressed the significance of Sara’s bisexuality being represented accurately onscreen.

“At first, I remember everyone being like ‘Wow! She’s a woman, and she’s the leader of the group! It’s this big deal!’” Lotz said. “And I’m like ‘Yeah, of course she’s the leader! Duh!’ But I think another big deal about it is that she’s a bisexual woman. And if you think about, specifically, bisexual representation on television, and how much it’s lacking. And to see a female bisexual character as the lead, the captain of this ship, is I think a really really nice step in progress for representation.”

The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.