Catwoman Debuts New More Provocative Costume

Catwoman is definitely having a Hot Girl Summer in her ongoing title and fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Readers might notice that Catwoman’s costume is looking a bit different in the recent issues though. Joëlle Jones’ version of the suit makes some adjustments to help with Selina’s mobility.

The version that appears in Catwoman #14 has the thief showing a bit more skin. Cutouts near her joints have expanded to include a lot of her collarbone area and chest. These two windows are very hard to miss sitting down and comparing this week’s offerings with Jones’ past versions of the suit. It’s likely that this is just the sort of differences the crop up for many reasons.

While that change will help Selina Kyle with the heat (even though she’s mostly sneaking around in the dead of night), Catwoman’s costume has always been a bit of a lightning rod for various creators. The popularity of these latex inspired numbers can be attributed to Michelle Pfeiffer, who captivated audiences in her portrayal of Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Pfeiffer’s performance – and the costume she wore during it – have grown to be beloved by fans in the years since.

That love isn’t shared by the star though, the actress has revealed in the past, Catwoman’s suit presented a fair amount of challenges during filming. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Pfeiffer revealed the numerous ways that the suit was unpleasant to don – starting with the process of sliding into it.

“It was the most uncomfortable costume I’ve ever been in.” Pfeiffer explained. “They had to powder me down, help me inside and then vacuum-pack the suit. They’d paint it with a silicon-based finish to give it its trademark shine.”

Problems didn’t stop there, according to Pfeiffer, wearing the suit posed another noteworthy issue – one that led to a significant change to the suit itself. “Originally, they didn’t leave me a way to use the restroom in the suit,” Pfeiffer said, “So that also had to be remedied as well.”

Amazingly, the uncomfortable features of the suit didn’t stop there. “I had those claws, and I was always catching them in things. The face mask was smashing my face and choking me. We had a lot of bugs to work out,” She recalled.

Despite the wardrobe issues, the actress was honored to step into the role of the popular DC Comics character in Batman Returns, replacing the initially-cast Annette Bening.

“As a young girl, I was completely obsessed with Catwoman.” Pfeiffer revealed. “When I heard that Tim was making the film and Catwoman had already been cast, I was devastated. At the time, it was Annette Bening. Then she became pregnant. The rest is history. I remember telling Tim halfway through the script that I’d do the film, that’s how excited I was.”

Are you feeling this slight tweak to Catwoman’s costume? Which version of her costume is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.