Characters We Want to See in Crisis on Infinite Earths

When the Arrowverse returns to television in the fall, the stories on Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and The Flash will be on a collision course with “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the biggest crossover yet and an adaptation of one of the most significant events in comic book history. And so far, we know that Kevin Conroy will appear as Bruce Wayne, Cress Williams’s Black Lightning will make an appearance, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh will be playing a Kingdom Come-inspired version of Superman.

The story of “Crisis on Inifinite Earths” pits The Monitor against the Anti-Monitor, two ancient cosmic beings who exist more or less outside of the multiverse itself. The whole of DC’s multiverse became their battleground, with the Anti-Monitor destroying various different realities in order to replace their matter with antimatter and expand his domain.

The Anti-Monitor’s less-evil opposite number, the Monitor, appeared in “Elseworlds,” last season’s crossover that brought Gustin’s Barry Allen together with Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Melissa Benoist’s Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. In that story, he was an antagonist, claiming that he was preparing the universe for a coming crisis.

As he prepares, and all of these various worlds are in danger, who might we see come to The CW? Well, we’ve got a wishlist…!

Smallville’s Superman

During a red carpet interview with Stephen Amell at Comic Con, we asked who he would recruit to “Crisis” if money and logistics were no issue. His answer: Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum.

Lucifer

Speaking of Tom Welling — who wouldn’t like to see Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) make some kind of cameo in the crossover? Push comes to shove, maybe Tom Welling could even appear as his character from Lucifer instead of as Clark Kent, in case he still doesn’t want to wear the tights and do the flights.

Swamp Thing

Yeah, his show is technically already over, but who wouldn’t want to see Constantine (Matt Ryan) share the screen with his big, green buddy, even if it’s only for a quick cameo?

Bruce Wayne/Batman

Even with Kevin Conroy already confirmed to appear as an older Bruce Wayne from another Earth, it would be nice to get a glimpse of “our” Batman, and maybe find out where he has been for the last few years ahead of Batwoman’s arrival in Gotham.

Doom Patrol

If you are going to have some “red sky crossovers” and some worlds potentially being destroyed by a wall of antimatter, who better than the Doom Patrol to lighten the moment a little bit with a well-timed “What the f…?” when the time comes?

Titans

The Titans might not be exactly what you want for that aforementioned light touch, but if you’re going to include the DC Universe shows, you really ought to have the one that launched the platform and gave Doom Patrol their first big debut to the public.

Sam and Dean Winchester

While not technically DC characters, Sam and Dean have been instrumental to the history of The CW, and it would be both hilarious and entirely appropriate — especially with Supernatural ending this season — to see them pop in for a brief red-sky cameo. After all, there were comics based on Supernatural from DC, so they kinda/sorta/not really exist in the DC multiverse already!

John Stewart

I think everyone can agree that, after last year’s tease that the Earth-90 John Diggle was a Green Lantern, it would be a shame if we didn’t at least see a flash of green light speeding through the frame at some point during a big battle to establish that, yes, somewhere on some Earth that’s a thing that we all get to enjoy happening.

The DC Animated Universe

This one might be hard to do, since it would almost necessarily pull fans out of the world of the story…but wouldn’t it be cool to see some brief glimpse of the DC Animated Universe?

Seg-El, Lobo, and Adam Strange

If we aren’t (or probably aren’t) going to get any more new episodes of Krypton, we can at least get a final glimpse of Lobo and the Craptown boys, right? It would be pretty amazing to see Superman’s grandfather in an event that will feature at least two and probably more Supermen.