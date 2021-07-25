Comic-Con at Home 2021: DC's Legends of Tomorrow To Get a "Mixtape" Soundtrack

✖

Over the years, DC's Legends of Tomorrow has seen its team of misfit heroes get into some wild adventures all throughout time and even space, but whether they've been dealing with time-displaced despots or even aliens has been the case thus far in Season 6, the Legends have done it with their own unique flair -- and sound. The fan-favorite series has given fans quite a few memorable music moments over the seasons and now, they're getting their own mixtape. Announced as part of the DC's Legends of Tomorrow presentation for Comic-Con@Home this year, the DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack) is set to be released on August 20, 2021.

The 21-track "Mixtape" will allow fans to further immerse themselves into the series' musical madness, offering up some of the show's most memorable musical moments, including the David Bowie-inspired "Space Girl" from the current season (Season 6), Brandon Routh's "Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac" from Season 5, and cast performances of "Puppets of Tomorrow", "I Surrender", and "Sweet Baby James." The Mixtape will be available on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, and more.

The idea of putting all of the show's musical moments together is something that series executive producer Phil Klemmer has considered for some time. Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year that a real album of music is something that they were hoping to do.

"We realized that we had all these little nuggets, like incomplete songs, and there's not much you can do with them," Klemmer said. "So this year we decided that every little kind of song that was featured, we would actually go into the studio, record it, finish it, master it, all that. And so yeah, we're hoping to put out an album of music from this season, because later on, we have a singing cowboy, we have a reality show competition from the future in which I think nobody's going to be surprised to learn that Zari Tarazi takes a turn at the microphone. And so we actually have almost an album's worth of material that we're going to try to get out into the world."

Airing Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, Amy Louise Pemberton, with Nick Zano, and Dominic Purcell. Special appearances by Matt Ryan. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is based on the characters from DC and has been renewed for a seventh season. Executive producers for season six are Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Sarah Schechter, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and James Eagan.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack) will be released by WaterTower Music on August 20, 2021.

