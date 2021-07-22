DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Final Frame Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Final Frame," the August 8 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which is directed by series star Jes Macallan. The episode centers on a trip to a "cosmic bowling alley," which sounds perfect for the Legends, because it feels like something that jumped off the page of a Douglas Adams book. There's also some romantic shenanigans between Nate and Zari, and wedding planning drama for Ava and Sara. The episode will be the first new episode since last Sunday's, marking a short hiatus that is nevertheless grueling for fans given how close we are to the end of the season.

Notable in this episode synopsis is also the continuation of what appears to be a budding bromance between Behrad and Gary. The pair were singing together to alien baby Gus-Gus, along with Nate Heywood, Behrad's best friend, in the previous episode.

You can see the synopsis below.

“The Final Frame” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

STRIKE ZONE – When the Legends track down another Alien pod, they find a device that transports them to a cosmic bowling alley. Before consulting Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann) and Rory (Dominic Purcell), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) makes a bet against the reigning champs for a ride back to the Waverider, but not everyone is happy about the plan when they realize what they are up against. Elsewhere, Nate (Nick Zano) plans a romantic date for him and Zari (Tala Ashe), but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) try to distract Ava (Jes Macallan), from what’s going on with wedding planning. Matt Ryan also stars. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

The season is drawing to a close in the coming weeks; what began as an alien abduction of Sara Lance, has now morphed into a season that deals largely with John Constantine's quest to retrieve the magic powers he lost earlier this season. What's next? Well, it's hard to say. Last episode, Constantine found the fabled Fountain of Imperium, but was determined unworthy of its riches. That means he has to find a completely different strategy for getting familiar with his magic again.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.