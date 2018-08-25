Matt Ryan Reminds ‘Constantine’ Fans the Series Is Currently Free on CW Seed

If you’d like a chance to check out the Constantine television series in its entirety, it looks like you’ll have to act pretty fast.

Matt Ryan, who plays the titular trenchcoat-wearing demonologist, recently shared a video to remind fans that Constantine is available for free on CW Seed. In the video, which you can check out below, Ryan lets fans know that the series will only be on the platform for a few more weeks, until August 31st.

He'll be part of @TheCW_Legends soon, but this is your last chance to watch his solo act. #Constantine is free on @CW Seed until 8/31

For some super savvy DC fans, the fact that Constantine is leaving CW Seed soon is probably not much of a surprise. The series has been featured pretty heavily thus far in the marketing for the upcoming DC Universe streaming service, which seemed to hint that the streaming rights to the series would be shared or renegotiated in some way.

Still, there certainly is plenty of good reason for fans to check out Constantine, while they can still do so for free. With Ryan’s portrayal of the character hopping around other DC properties quite a bit – most recently in a larger role in Legends of Tomorrow‘s upcoming fourth season – having Constantine at viewers’ fingertips as a frame of reference for his lore has certainly been a positive.

Even if you don’t get a chance to check out Constantine before it leaves CW Seed, it sounds like Legends will tap into John’s backstory in some pretty interesting ways.

“I had not really realized the fervor of [Constantine’s] fandom,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I sort of accidentally discovered it. Honestly, we put him on the show just because we wanted him on the show. There’s no cynical calculation of trying to accumulate somebody else’s fans. I think we have fun with our characters. Having Tala Ashe on the show…she’s cool. If I just needed an adjective to describe her, she is a cool lady. I feel the same way about Constantine and Matt. We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends….Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

“What’s great about John in this situation is it’s a bunch of characters where we don’t know how they’d interact.” Ryan told ComicBook.com during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con. “So that’s being discovered and created. So that’s a new, kind of wonderful, angle and dynamic for me as an actor playing John. Kind of discovering those things in the moment.”

“Wherever John goes, there’s conflict.” Ryan continued. “He brings his bag of tricks, but he also brings his emotional baggage with him. And he’s someone who, as we know, will sacrifice his best friend for the greater good. So he has his own motives and his own goals. So to bring him into this world, it’s like ‘What happens?’ And that’s the most interesting thing about doing this character in this context.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.