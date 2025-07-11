Superman Hits Theaters and 4K Blu-ray (Man of Steelbook)

James Gunn’s Superman starring David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane is now playing in theaters, but you might want to put your pre-order in for the Steelbook before heading out to see it. That’s because the Superman 4K Blu-ray Steelbook is a limited edition release with a Fortress of Solidtude slipcase that you can reserve here on Amazon and here at Walmart now. You can also find it here at Universal Studios’ GRUV site with a 20% discount when you use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout. Inside those links you’ll also find standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD options.

Needless to say, a release date and special features haven’t been released thus far, but this article will update with that information when it becomes available. If you see the film and decide you don’t like it (which seems unlikely as the reviews have been stellar thus far), you can always cancel your pre-order without being charged. If you decide to keep it, you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

If the new Superman film has you feeling nostalgic for the classic (and best) Superman, we have you covered there as well. To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Man of Steel, Warner Bros. bundled four classic Christopher Reeve Superman films to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (plus the Richard Donner Cut of Superman II) as part of a 5-film box set.

The set includes Superman: The Movie (1978), Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut (1979-2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) on 4K Blu-ray with a digital download code. Currently, you can pick it up here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $74.99.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet as Superman opposite Rachel Brosnahan as reporter Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult appears as the Man of Steel’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor. The first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe also introduces a cast of characters that includes superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).