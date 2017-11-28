Could Jax Leave the Legends to Join SPOILER After “Crisis on Earth-X?”

Since DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Victor Garber was revealed to be leaving the series, fans have wondered just how the other half of Firestorm — Franz Drameh’s Jax — would handle the departure.

Would he find another half to the Firestorm matrix? Could they find a cure? Maybe even take on another identity?

…Well, we have some thoughts about that last one.

Spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Earth-X” part one, tonight’s episode of Supergirl.

The episode opens with the death of Earth-X’s Freedom Fighter Guardian (James Olsen, played by Mehcad Brooks) — and we know from promotional photos from the episodes that the Earth-X version of Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) will make an appearance in tomorrow’s second half of the crossover.

Winn is, at least on Earth-1, James Olsen’s crimefighting partner/sidekick/guy in the van. His presence could indicate that the two are working together on Earth-X as well.

Meanwhile, Jax is having a storyline that involves trying to separate Firestorm, allowing Professor Stein (Victor Garber) to leave the Waverider and be with his growing family.

So far, the best-case scenario is to separate the two, and give Jax a different set of superpowers. Jax is not overly impressed with that game plan.

Could it be that, after losing his powers or being separated from Stein, Jax leaves the Legends of Tomorrow and joins up with the Freedom Fighters as the new Guardian?

It would be a way for Winn to tell him, essentially, “you’re a hero even without Firestorm,” and to offer him a partner and a counterpart after Stein.

The clues are all there, and while it will be another day before we get an answer on it, it would be a way of keeping Jax in the universe and accessible, while also giving him something to do post-Firestorm.

The downside? We would presumably lose Drameh on Legends of Tomorrow, right on the heels of one of his best performances in the crossover.

“Crisis on Earth-X” began tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will run for two hours per night, today and tomorrow. Unlike last year’s crossover, which skewed heavily episodic and could be joined at more or less any point, “Crisis on Earth-X” is shot like a movie, and if you missed tonight’s episode of Supergirl and Arrow, your best bet may be to wait until the episodes are on The CW tonight or tomorrow morning so that you can get caught up ahead of The Flash, which picks up the second half of the story at 8 p.m. tomorrow.