Creatures Commandoes Drops Another Major DCU Batman Tease

DC fans got a surprise in the most recent episode of Creature Commandos with another tease for Batman. The adult-animated series on Max is the first official project in James Gunn’s news DC Universe. Some of the characters will make their way to Superman, but the topic on most fans’ minds is when will we see Batman. According to director Andy Muschietti The Batman film The Brave and the Bold is in a state of “pause,” meaning a possible longer wait for Batman’s DCU debut. In the meantime, Creature Commandos is the place to be for all your Batman references, including a cameo by the Caped Crusader. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Episode 6.

“Priyatel Skelet,” the title of the sixth episode of Creature Commandos, focuses on Doctor Phosphorus and his backstory. We see glimpses of Gotham City and mobster Rupert Thorne, as well as a mention of the Middle Eastern country Bialya. But most dedicated DC fans probably freaked out when Batman appeared on a rooftop peeking through a ceiling window. We only see Batman’s silhouette as a lightning bolt tries its best to light up the night sky, but we can make out Batman’s muscular frame. His costume remains hidden, which is on purpose so James Gunn and the rest of the creatives behind DC Studios can settle on a final suit design later down the line.

Gunn also confirmed that they went with a silhouetted Batman for Creature Commandos because he wasn’t ready to commit to a final suit. “It’s a great way to show that Batman does exist, he already exists in this universe,” the filmmaker told Rotten Tomatoes about Batman’s appearance in Creature Commandos. “Just like with the Superman movie, he already exists and is known by the people in Metropolis. We don’t need to hear the origin story again. That’s just a way to introduce that Batman is a part of this universe, he’s an important part of this universe, and he has an impact on it, including defeating dangerous opponents like Phosphorus.”

“This is the DCU Batman… listen, I gotta tell you, I just love Batman, I love him!” Gunn continued. “I’ve loved him since I was a little kid. He’s one of my favorite characters, I have gone on the record in the past when I was at Marvel saying, ‘My favorite character is Batman, I love him.’ We’re going to do great things with him, he’s the most popular superhero in the world and I can’t wait for people to see more of him, along with Superman and together.”

Creature Commandos is now available to stream on Max.