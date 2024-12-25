James Gunn’s Superman Movie Trailer Recreated Entirely in LEGO

The teaser trailer for James Gunn’s Superman — the first movie to come from the newly created DCU — has broken records for DC Studios and Warner Bros. Most fans seem to be loving the new take on the Man of Steel, which stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, and that fan love has extended to the online creative community. Trevor Carlee, who has become famous for turning popular movie trailers into LEGO animations, has given the brick-by-brick treatment to the new Superman.

On Christmas morning, Carlee uploaded the LEGO version of the Superman teaser trailer to YouTube, once again blowing fellow fans away with the seamless transitions (that look every bit as good as The LEGO Movie). You can check out the full version of the Superman LEGO trailer in the video at the top of the page!

Carlee has done a bunch of these popular LEGO trailers and movie/TV clips, including the LEGO version of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer earlier this year.

There is a lot of hype for this version of Superman, especially as it ushers in the James Gunn era of big screen DC projects. After helming three Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, and The Suicide Squad for DC, Gunn is bringing his sentimental and exciting approach to one of the most iconic superheroes in history.

David Corenswet, who was recently seen in Twisters, won the coveted role of Clark Kent, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan landed the part of Lois Lane. X-Men alum and Mad Max: Fury Road star Nicholas Hoult was tapped to play the villainous Lex Luthor.

The cast of Superman also includes Skyler Gisondo as Clark’s best pal, Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce as The Daily Planet’s Perry White; Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl; Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl; Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner; Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord; Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific; Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica, aka The Engineer; Sara Sampan as Eve Teschmacher; Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, aka Metamorphosis; Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.; Neva Howell as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent.

As you can probably tell from those character names, a lot of these folks are going to help usher in the greater DC Universe. Grillo’s Flag has already debuted in the franchise, as he is one of the stars of the animated Creature Commandos TV series. Fillion’s Guy Gardner is one of the most popular Green Lanterns in the pages of DC Comics, right behind the likes of Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Those two characters will be appearing in HBO’s upcoming Lanterns series, being played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, respectively.

Milly Alcock’s Supergirl has already been announced to lead her own solo film in this DCU. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is slated to be released in 2026, just about a year after the debut of Superman.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.