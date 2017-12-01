5 Questions Raised By “Crisis on Earth-X”

The CW’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover graced our television screens earlier this week, and it gave fans a lot to process.

The epic event saw the casts of Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow come together, to see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton) get married. But, in true comic book fashion, things didn’t go exactly as planned. A group of villains from Earth-X crashed the wedding, with the goal of taking over Earth-1 while stealing the heart of Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Crisis on Earth-X” gave fans action, emotion, marriage, a funeral, and quite a lot in between. So, now that Arrowverse fans have gotten some time to fully process the two night event, it’s time to run down some of its biggest unanswered questions.

Who Is the Mystery Girl?

With the crossover’s first hour devoted to setting things in motion, the focus on a waitress bringing Barry sparkling water certainly caught people’s eye.

The mystery girl, played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, expressed her excitement towards the wedding, while awkwardly reassuring that Barry hadn’t previously met her before. Before she walked away, she reminded Barry to say “I do” during his vows (something, actually, he didn’t get a chance to do).

So, who is this mystery girl? And does the fact that she looks like a combination of both Barry and Iris mean anything?

As fans have already begun to speculate, this girl very well could be Dawn Allen or Jenni Ognats, WestAllen’s daughter or granddaughter. Either way, it wouldn’t be too out of the question for her to want to visit Barry and Iris’ wedding. But could we see her return again?

Could Alex and Sara Have a Future?

“Crisis” saw the nuptials of two of the Arrowverse’s most popular couples – but it also saw the birth of a pretty surprising one.

Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) connected during Barry and Iris’ engagement party, and quickly took things to a physical level. The pair ended up having a one night stand, something that Alex was initially overwhelmed by, but grew to accept.

While the pair left on pretty amicable terms, could we see them rekindle that flame? Sure, they currently reside on two separate Earths, but they do have time travel and inter-dimensional portals at their disposal. And after all, Alex does check almost every box of what Legends of Tomorrow wants in a love interest for Sara.

“I think the challenge for us as writers is she’s such a powerful, formidable, self-possessed, kick-ass woman,” executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed to ComicBook.com last month. “Who is worthy of her? Because it’s a tall order to find a woman who is deserving of the great Sara Lance. That’s what we’re going to try to figure out, hopefully by the end of the season.”

Could Smaller Crossovers Become More Common?

On that note (since making Sara/Alex happen would require a lot of Supergirl and Legends crossovers) – could we see smaller crossovers between Arrowverse shows more often?

“Crisis on Earth-X” sort of broke the mold previously set for Arrowverse crossovers, becoming more of a true ensemble event instead of an array of special guest appearances on each other’s shows. Granted, it took quite a lot to make that level of crossing over happen, in terms of scheduling all four of the shows.

“I think that in order for us to continue down this path, we, as productions, and The CW, as the network, and Warner Bros., as the studio, are going to have to fundamentally, like, re-conceive how we execute these because this sort of broke the schedule mold,” Arrow star Stephen Amell said during a recent visit to the set. “I mean it just simply didn’t fit.”

Still, this crossover at least proved that the Arrowverse’s wider ensemble of characters are more aware of each other, certainly making it possible for smaller show-to-show crossovers to happen. After all, we could all use something like Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) flying on one of Team Arrow’s T-Spheres more than once a year.

What Does This Mean For ‘Freedom Fighters: The Ray’?

While “Crisis” plunged the four established Arrowverse shows into new territory, it also served as a sort of introduction for Freedom Fighters: The Ray, the upcoming CW Seed miniseries.

“Crisis” standout Ray Terrill/The Ray (Russell Tovey) will reprise his role in the series, which will see him fighting the good fight on Earth-X. But how will Freedom Fighters affect the larger Arrowverse timeline?

The promotional materials for the show don’t seem to provide any answers, as the show’s first teaser trailer (and the presence of Overgirl and Dark Arrow) now makes the series seem like a prequel to “Crisis”. Freedom Fighters’ poster seems to counteract that, namely with the presence of The Flash’s Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes), who Ray met during “Crisis”.

So, what point in time will Freedom Fighters‘ first season cover? Or could it bounce back and forth between the two points and time? And what other Arrowverse characters could we see in the process?

What’s Next?

And no, we don’t mean what’s next for the narratives of each shows, because we’ve covered that in length here.

Now that “Crisis” has given fans a four-hour, action-packed (and arguably palette-cleansing) crossover between their favorite shows, how will they top it next year?

What story will they tell? Could we see Earth-1’s heroes hopping over to Supergirl‘s Earth-38 (and possibly crossing paths with a certain Man of Steel in the process)? Or could we see an entirely new Earth be the focus of the crossover? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.