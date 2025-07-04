Deadpool and Batman Recreate a Classic Wolverine and Hulk Cover That Fans Will Love

A classic moment from Wolverine‘s past is brought back to life by the unlikely duo of Deadpool and Batman. The Merc With a Mouth and the Dark Knight are crossing paths later this year as fans finally get to see the worlds of Marvel and DC collide once again. September will see Marvel release Deadpool/Batman #1, written by Zeb Wells and drawn by Greg Capullo. That will be followed by DC releasing Batman/Deadpool #1 in November, written by Grant Morrison and drawn by Dan Mora. Marvel has slowly been releasing new details about the crossover, and the latest announcement of covers features a homage to Wolverine and another Marvel hero.

All-new covers for Deadpool/Batman #1 come from artists Mark Bagley, Ryan Stegman, and Skottie Young. All three covers spotlight the main event—Deadpool and Batman crossing swords and batarangs after Wade Wilson is hired for a job in Gotham City. Will the Caped Crusader help him or destroy him?

Bagley’s special Foil Variant Cover depicts Deadpool and Batman joining forces against the Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker; Ryan Stegman’s Homage Variant Cover reimagines Todd McFarlane’s iconic Incredible Hulk #340 cover with Deadpool and Batman in the place of Wolverine and Hulk; and Young’s Variant Cover finds Deadpool replacing the Bat-symbol with his Deadpool logo.

Foil Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Homage Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

The Deadpool/Batman one-shot will also include backup stories featuring even more Marvel/DC team-ups, such as Daredevil and Green Lantern by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru.

“We’re going to all corners of the Marvel and DC Universes, and the creators are having an absolute blast finding the unexpected and unexplored connections between these characters,” Editor Mark Basso shared. “We can’t wait for the fans to experience the same jaw-dropping moments we are! And we’ve got some more secret stories in the works, so keep your eyes peeled for more to be revealed!”

“This has been surreal to say the least!” Zdarsky said. “Captain America and Wonder Woman are the best their worlds have to offer, both warriors for peace. Getting to explore a dynamic and history between them has been genuinely exciting.”

“Two ICONS meeting for the first time!” Thompson said. “It’s such an honor for Jeff to get to be Marvel’s ambassador in this crossover story with Krypto. Anyone who loves comics knows how rare it is for DC and Marvel to crossover, so Jeff getting to be part of this historic moment with Krypto, and Gurihiru and I getting to bring that tale to readers… well, sometimes this job is very cool.”

Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1 goes on sale September 17th. Let us know your thoughts on the covers in the comments below!