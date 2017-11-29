Who Dies in “Crisis on Earth-X”?

The four-part Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Earth-X” concluded tonight, and, as with any battle, there were casualties on both sides.

Spoilers for the entirety of “Crisis on Earth-X” below. Read on only if you really want to know.

At the end of the crossover, the Earth-1 heroes prevailed over the Earth-X Nazis who came to the world looking not only to conquer it, but to kill Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) for her heart. However, victory was a hard-won fight, and there were losses on both the Earth-1 and Earth-X sides. While some losses feel relatively minor in the grand scheme of things, there was at least one heavy loss that will have longer-lasting impact in the Arrowverse.

Read on for who died in “Crisis on Earth-X”.

Earth-X Guardian/James Olsen

At the very opening of “Crisis on Earth-X”, a hero stood up to the Nazi forces guarding the portal between Earth-X and the rest of the multiverse. That hero was Earth-X’s Guardian/James Olsen. Guardian-X stands up to Dark Arrow in hand-to-hand combat with Guardian’s shield bearing the American flag. Unfortunately, Dark Arrow does get the better of Guardian and comments that the flag on his shield is not only meaningless but a bullseye. Dark Arrow then shoots Guardian-X in the chest with an arrow.

The Priest

While Guardian-X was the first major casualty in the crossover, the first Earth-1 death is that of the priest at Barry and Iris’ wedding. The priest — who was played by The Greatest American Hero star William Katt — had just gotten to the line of the wedding where he asked if anyone objected to Barry and Iris being wed when Overgirl appeared and vaporized him. Seems like there was an objection to the West-Allen nuptials.

Earth-X Prometheus/Tommy Merlyn

It was a shocking moment in the first hour of the crossover when Earth-X’s Prometheus was revealed to be the Nazi dystopia world’s version of Tommy Merlyn (Collin O’Donnell). Captured at the church and brought back to a holding cell at STAR Labs, Tommy-X reflects on how different his life is from Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell). The conversation doesn’t stick to childhoods too long, though. Tommy-X previews for Oliver what the Earth-X villains have planned for Earth-1 before swallowing a cyanide capsule and killing himself.

Martin Stein

Arrowverse fans already knew that they would be saying goodbye to Victor Garber’s Martin Stein at some point in Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season. It was reported earlier this year that Garber would be exiting the series, and it looked like the series was setting up for Stein and Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh) to part ways so Stein could retire home to his family. Instead, Stein died tonight, having been shot in the back by Nazi soldiers as he attempted to flip the switch on the interdimensional portal. Jax tried to keep Stein alive even at the potential cost of his own life by bonding with him as Firestorm, but in the end, Stein stepped up as Jax’s surrogate father and asked him to let him go. RIP, Grey.

Overgirl

Evil Earth-X Supergirl, aka Overgirl, may have come to Earth-1 with the intent to steal Kara Danvers/Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) heart and thereby save her own life (the evil Kryptonian was dying due to receiving too much solar radiation), but in the end, she wasn’t able to pull it off. Despite going through all of the trouble to invade Earth-1, create an artificial red sun to weaken Kara with, and even coming within mere moments of actually getting that healthy heart, Overgirl’s mission failed. Battling the heroes meant time ran out for Overgirl. She went supernova, with Kara flying her up and away from Earth-1 as she exploded.

Dark Arrow

Moments after Overgirl explodes her husband, Earth-X’s Fuhrer and Dark Arrow, realizes she’s dead. He lets out a wail of grief before turning with the intent to kill Green Arrow to avenge Overgirl. But, as Reverse Flash/Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) predicted during the crossover’s first hour, Dark Arrow’s emotions got the better of him. Green Arrow was able to shoot him with a arrow, killing Dark Arrow before he could hurt anyone else.