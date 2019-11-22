Crisis on Infinite Earths Poster Revealed

The CW has released the first official poster for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the upcoming crossover event that will leave the network’s five interconnected DC Comics adaptations forever changed. In the image, The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) can be seen standing above three worlds — presumably Earth-1, Earth-38, and whatever Earth Black Lightning takes place on, since the image features not only the main Arrowverse leads but also Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), The Flash of Earth-38 (John Welsey Shipp) and the Kingdom Come Superman (Brandon Routh). While crossover art has usually had the Legends represented by White Canary (Caity Lotz) and The Atom (Brandon Routh), instead this poster leaves The Atom off and gives fans White Canary, Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell), and John Constantine (Matt Ryan).

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) of Earth-38 also appear on the poster, along with Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), J’Onn J’onzz (David Harewood), Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). Routh and Cryer are flanked by Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger. You can check out the full image below.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.