Crisis on Infinite Earths: New BTS Photo Teases Scripts Are Complete

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is one step closer to hitting our television screens. On Tuesday, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes photo, which features the scripts for the event’s five episodes stacked into a pile in front of some sort of “Crisis” display. Guggenheim marks off the tweet by talking about the event’s “six shows, five scripts, and one epic.”

The event, which is based off of the comic storyline of the same name, will see characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow joining forces to defeat The Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and stop the multiverse from being destroyed.

As it stands now, the television adaptation of “Crisis” is shaping up to be an event unlike any other. It was previously revealed that the event will feature characters from Black Lightning (which explains Guggenheim’s reference of “six shows”), as well as iconic Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne. They join Brandon Routh as Kingdom Come Superman, and Robin actor Burt Ward in a currently-unknown role.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.