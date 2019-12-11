Crisis on Infinite Earths: Birds of Prey TV Show’s Role Revealed

The third hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” aired tonight, continuing The CW’s epic crossover event in some pretty surprising ways. For many, a highlight of the event has been seeing the various cameo appearances from DC veterans, who either appeared in movies or TV shows inspired by the company. Part 3 of the event was definitely no exception, as it brought the return of a few familiar faces — including some from one of The CW’s earliest DCTV shows. Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 3, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode opened with a trip to Earth-203, where yet another corner of the multiverse was being destroyed. Fans briefly got to see Helena Kyle/Huntress (Ashley Scott), who was running across a rooftop just as red skies destroyed New Gotham. Helena then radioed in to a voice over the “comms” that was none other than Barbara Gordon/Oracle (Dina Meyer), before being destroyed in a wave of anti-matter.

For the uninitiated, Birds of Prey aired from 2002 to 2003 on The WB Network (The CW’s former name), and provided a pretty unique adaptation of the eponymous team. The series saw Huntress and Oracle trying to protect New Gotham City in Batman’s absence, only for them to run into a teenage runaway named Dinah Redmond Lance (Rachel Skarsten). Together, the trio came to terms with their relationship to superheroics, and fought against the vengeful Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Mia Sara).

Birds of Prey‘s appearance in the Arrowverse comes at an interesting time, as Skarsten is currently playing Elizabeth Kane/Alice on Batwoman, and as the blockbuster Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to hit theaters in February. Scott’s role in “Crisis” was announced many months prior, but Meyer’s appearance was only recently teased in a tweet from crossover showrunner Marc Guggenheim.

“I have a little tidbit for fans!” Skarsten told ComicBook.com earlier this year, explaining that Scott had called her the day before Batwoman premiered. “She kept, actually, her necklace from Birds of Prey and her Huntress belt, and she’s bringing it back and they’r going to incorporate it into the costume that she’s wearing. She actually kept the bodice as well, but she was like ‘I don’t know, I think something got into it; it’s totally shredded.’ That was like 97 years ago so I’m surprised she even still has the stuff.”

