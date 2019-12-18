How to Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths

Well, Arrowverse fans, the day has finally arrived. After years of planting seeds and Easter eggs across The CW‘s roster of superhero shows, the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is set to officially begin tonight. The four-night, five-episode event is set to span across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, and change what fans thought they knew about the franchise. If you’re anxious to see how the multiverse fares from here — or check out a cameo from one of your favorite DC TV stars — here’s what you need to know about how to tune in.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl tonight, December 8th at 8/7c, and will continue through Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, and The Flash on Tuesday, December 10th at 8/7c. The event will then take an over month-long break, and conclude with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, January 14th.

If you want to make sure you’re tuned in to the event each night, there are an array of ways to (legally) do so. For starters, you can tune in to your local The CW affiliate, which you can figure out here. If you don’t have access to cable or satellite, the network is also available through packages with several TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and ATT Now.

If you’re not able to be near a TV on any of the nights of “Crisis”, there still is a way for you to check out the episodes soon after (as long as you avoid spoilers). The CW’s website allows viewers to stream the five most recent episodes of any of their original series, without a login or subscription. The caveat is that you have to wait until the “Crisis” portion in question is uploaded a day after it initially airs.

For those who would rather wait and binge-watch “Crisis” on Netflix while the shows are on summer hiatus, there’s an extra wrinkle that might stand in your way. Earlier this year, it was announced that Batwoman‘s first season will be available on HBO Max as opposed to Netflix, a premium streaming service that is set to launch next May. This means that in order to watch “Crisis” in its entirety, you (at the time of this writing) will need both a Netflix and HBO Max subscription to do so, and will need to hop to HBO Max for “Part 2” of the event.

In addition to Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, the epic event will feature characters from across the DC multiverse. At the time of this writing, these will include Smallville‘s Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott, Batman‘s Burt Ward, and legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy.

