One of the Best Star Wars Games Is Now Free

There is a new free Star Wars game for fans of the iconic sci-fi series to download. That said, those interested in the free Star Wars game will need an Amazon Prime subscription because this new free offer comes the way of Prime Gaming. More than this, the codes are limited to PC via GOG. So those looking to capitalize on this offer — which is available until August 11 — need an Amazon Prime subscription, a PC to play the game on, and a GOG account. Thankfully, the Star Wars game is from the 1990s so just about any modern PC or laptop will run it with ease. Meanwhile, a GOG account is completely free.

As for the Star Wars game itself, it is 1997’s Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, a first-person shooter from LucasArts. A PC exclusive, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces — as the name implies — is a sequel to 1995’s Star Wars: Dark Forces, and the second release in the Star Wars Jedi Knight sub-series. For those interested in the lore, it is set one year after the events of Return of the Jedi, in the Star Wars expanded universe, which means it is not canon.

As you may know, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces is often considered one of the best games of its era, as evident by its 91 on Metacritic. To this end, it is in the conversation with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Battlefront II as the very best Star Wars game ever released. Unsurprisingly, it got both an expansion a year later in the form of Mysteries of the Sith, and a sequel in the form of 2002’s Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.

“Dark Forces set the industry standard for first person action in the Star Wars universe,” reads an official description of the game for those who have never heard about it. “Now Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II picks up where the award-winning game left off…with even more features and firepower in dazzling 3D graphics. As Kyle Katarn, you must acquire the lightsaber and learn the ways of the Force to become a Jedi Knight. Confront old foes… Greedo, Boosk, stormtroopers. And new enemies… seven dark Jedi who plan to harness the power of an ancient burial ground for unsurpassed evil. But take heart, your 10 weapon arsenal and over 12 Force powers make you a force to be reckoned with.”

As always with Prime Gaming, once redeemed, this free Star Wars game is free to keep perpetually. In other words, while a Prime Gaming subscription is needed to redeem the offer, it is not required to retain the free download.

