Arrow Star Stephen Amell Breaks Silence on Crisis on Infinite Earths Conclusion

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover came to a close on Tuesday night, and its safe to assume that the DC multiverse will never quite be the same. The event saw a pretty epic turn for Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), whose death has been hanging over “Crisis” a year before it began. Spoilers for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below! Only look if you want to know! After dying in the event’s first hour, Oliver was reincarnated and given a new purpose as The Spectre, only to meet his permanent demise in Part 4. On Tuesday, Amell took to social media to address his official departure, saying that it was “the right time to walk away” from the fan-favorite role.

8 seasons and an entire Universe seems like a pretty good time to step away. What a ride. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 15, 2020

Oliver’s death has been in fans’ minds since 2018’s “Elseworlds” crossover, when he made a deal with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) to ensure the safety of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Oliver’s impending demise was then confirmed in Arrow’s Season 7 finale, and Amell reassured that the conclusion was what he wanted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s what I want,” Amell said of Oliver’s ending this past August. “I pitched it for a very long time. It’s what I want, but concurrently, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t surprises along the way. I was floored when I got the pitch for the crossover. I don’t see it coming — nobody sees it coming. It’s going to be so rad.”

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last summer. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have Crisis and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it. The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost, or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”