DC Universe’s Titans Characters Reportedly Appearing in Crisis on Infinite Earths

When “Crisis on Infinite Earths” hits the Arrowverse in December it will be an event that impacts the entire Multiverse and with production well underway on the eagerly-anticipated event, each day that passes reveals that the Multiverse may be far larger than fans of The CW‘s universe of DC Comics-inspired shows ever thought. In just the past few weeks we’ve learned that Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis was spotted on set, Smallville alums Tom Welling and Erica Durance are both returning, and that Batman ’89 will be represented as well with a reported appearance by Robert Wuhl. Now, it seems like there are even more characters set to appear in “Crisis” — the heroes from DC Universe’s Titans.

According to Discussing Film, a YouTuber named Pagey has recently shared that the Titans characters are set to have a cameo appearance in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. While random leads from YouTubers might seem like a bit of a stretch, the report notes that Pagey in particular has a reputation for being a reliable and another recent report — that John Wesley Shipp would be back for “Crisis” as well as the second episode of The Flash‘s sixth season — have both turned out to be accurate. The outlet’s Jacob Fisher also added his own bit to the report while sharing on Twitter, noting that he had seen proof, he notes that there’s a possibility it doesn’t end up working out due to schedule.

In theory, if the Titans characters do show up in “Crisis”, it opens the doors for other DC Universe cameos as well, potentially even Doom Patrol or Swamp Thing though at this point it’s probably fair to say that anything is possible. As we’ve seen with the other reveals about what iconic characters and actors are appearing in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, The CW, DC, and Warner Bros. are pulling out all of the stops and it’s something that is both capturing the scope of the comic book event of the same name as well as getting fans excited to see it all come to life on the small screen.

In comics, Crisis on Infinite Earth sees the combined superheroes (along with some villains) of the DC multiverse take on the Anti-Monitor as he destroys realities and grows his own power and influence. The Anti-Monitor is ultimately stopped by the sacrifices of many of the universe’s heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, but also sees the merging of multiple universes to save reality by creating a single, unified timeline. The CW’s take on the event will see, in addition to those cameos mentioned previously, appearances from Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Jonathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the “Crisis”.

