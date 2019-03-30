Danielle Panabaker Directs as “Godspeed” Comes to ‘The Flash’

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Godspeed,” the April 16 episode of The Flash which is to be the TV directorial debut of actress Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on the series. The character of Godspeed, a speedster who ends up on either side of the law depending on the story and circumstances, is expected to debut in the episode, although it has not yet been revealed what actor might be playing the character. In the comics, he was a part of the Central City Police Department and a friend of Barry’s before becoming a speedster, although given how little screentime Barry’s job has had this season it might be a difficult sell for the audience if they did it that way.

Godspeed first appeared in The Flash: Rebirth #1, and was created by Joshua Williamson and Carmine Di Giandomenico. The character is a relatively recent addition to the Flash mythos and has an ability that most speedsters would die for. He has the ability to separate speedsters from their connection to the speed force, which can kill them in the process. It makes him immensely deadly, which is not to mention all the other things he can do, including possibly even being faster than The Flash. The character of August Heart initially started out as a friend of Barry Allen, but once he was revealed to be Godspeed he went all villain, and we’re not quite sure how the show will handle his motivations.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker said in a recent interview. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.” You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS — After discovering that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is working with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) disagree about how to handle their daughter in the wake of this shocking news. Team Flash isn’t sure they can trust Nora, so they go through her journal to find out exactly how she came to work alongside their greatest nemesis. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Kelly Wheeler.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Godspeed” will premiere on April 16.

