The Dark Knight Takes Hold of Netflix Top 10

Nearly 13 years after its initial release, The Dark Knight continues to be one of the most popular superhero movies around. The second installment in Christopher Nolan's trilogy of Batman films always pops up on the "best comic book movies" list online, and people still watch it on a regular basis in 2021. Just a quick look at the current Top 10 list on Netflix will show you how much sway the film still has with audiences.

The Dark Knight has been out for over a decade, and it's been streaming on HBO Max for the last few months, but its move to Netflix still got people interested all over again. Tuesday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 has The Dark Knight listed as the eighth most popular title on the entire streaming service.

The majority of the titles on the Top 10 are new releases, most of which are Netflix originals. However, The Dark Knight and Training Day have broken into the Top 10 since arriving on the service earlier this month, proving their popularity.

You can take a look at the full breakdown of Netflix's current Top 10 below!