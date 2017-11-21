Save Big on ‘The Dark Knight’ Trilogy 4K Remasters

Just yesterday we learned that Christopher Nolan personally took charge of the 4K remasters of The Dark Knight trilogy, saying that the results were “very pleasing and very spectacular”. Today, the fruits of his labor have gone up for pre-order, and you can get a sweet deal on them if you hurry.

Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises are available as individual 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays or together in a single box set. All of the releases will ship on December 19th, which means you’ll have them in time to break in that new 4K TV you’re getting for Christmas. Here’s the rundown:

If you or someone you know is a hopeless Christopher Nolan fan, you could go a step further and get the Christopher Nolan 4K Collection for 9% off, which includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, and Dunkirk in a 21-disc 4K Ultra HD set. That collection will also be released on December 19th.