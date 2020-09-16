Dark Nights: Death Metal Gives Nightwing and Hawkgirl New Costumes

✖

The Dark Nights: Death Metal event has been ravaging its way across the DC multiverse, and the effects of that are still being felt in more and more issues. The latest issue of Justice League is definitely no exception, laying an unexpected amount of the groundwork in the coming fight between Perpetua, The Batman Who Laughs, and the roster of DC's heroes. In the process, the issue gave multiple heroes new costumes appropriate for the "Metalverse" -- and they're ones that you have to see to believe. Spoilers for Justice League #53 lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens on a flashback involving a young Dick Grayson/Robin, detailing his fondness for Batman and the Justice League as a youth. Then, the issue cuts to an older Dick - now taking on the mantle of Nightwing, which he just reassumed in the main Batman continuity - navigating a war-torn world. He crosses paths with Detective Chimp, who is fighting off a series of mutated Solomon Grundy and Etrigan duplicates. Dick properly introduces himself, removing his cloak to reveal the aesthetic of his costume underneath. Just as the Etrigans and their "Grundies" are about to attack, Nightwing summons Hawkgirl, who uses her mace to make a quick - and bloody - impact.

The trio escape the ensuing fight, and in the process, fans get a chance to see Nightwing and Hawkgirl's costumes in their full glory. Nightwing maintains his blue, grey, and black costume aesthetic, albeit with a fur collar, a very deep V in his chest, and wavy hair that would put Jon Snow to shame.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Hawkgirl, on the other hand, keeps her green and gold aesthetic, but with a lengthy ponytail, fur on her ankles, and a more distressed shirt.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

As the issue goes on, Nightwing, Hawkgirl, and Detective Chimp cross paths with their most unlikely ally yet -- Lex Luthor, who provides them integral advice in how to track down The Omega Knight and potentially take down Perpetua once and for all. Whether or not the team will succeed in that effort remains to be seen -- but at least they're sporting some epic outfits in the process.

