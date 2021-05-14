Don't Expect Dave Bautista to Appear in a DC Comics Movie Anytime Soon

✖

Dave Bautista explained why you probably won’t be seeing him in any DC Comics movies anytime soon. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the Army of the Dead star to talk about a number of topics. A lot of people were shocked to hear he wouldn’t be teaming with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on his DC extravaganza. But, to hear Bautista tell it, there are just some roles he’d like to play because the character speaks to him. One of them would be Bane, and Warner Bros. had no plans for the villain in the upcoming slate. However, there were some other roles discussed before both sides settled on leaving things alone for the moment. (We’ll give all the Bane fans who wanted to see what the performer could do with that material a moment.) Check out what the former WWE Superstar had to say down below.

“I had a meeting with DC at Warner Bros. It was kind of a general meeting about what their slate was, and I said, ‘I want to know what’s going on with Bane and whether you guys have any plans for Bane. I want to play Bane. I think I’d do the character justice. I think people want to see Bane and I think it’s a really interesting character. I’d like to shed a different light on the character.’ And they said, ‘We don’t have plans for that.’” he explained. “And I was like, ‘Ah, okay.’ So I was mentioned for a couple other parts, but they were shot down, not by myself, for one reason or another. And then life moves on.”

Bautista talked about the weird spot he was in playing Drax yesterday with USA Today. It’s been a long journey with the Guardians character.

“Well, I'm looking forward to being back with my friends. I like the camaraderie. I'm in a weird place with Drax because I've played Drax so many times, I'm on cruise control. I love the character, but getting in the makeup, it's just a nightmare,” Bautista said. “I couldn't explain how awful it is. I hate to sound like one of those high-maintenance actors, but it's just traumatizing.”

“Once I'm in it and I'm on set with my friends and making this character come to life and interacting with these characters that I love so much as a fan, it's all fun and joy,” he continued. “Throughout the years, maybe because I've gotten older and more sensitive to it, (the makeup's) become more unbearable, but the one thing I'm just looking forward to is closing out this journey of Drax.”

As far as Thor 4 is concerned, don’t go asking the Marvel star about that business. He told THR that he had no new details for them when they asked this week.

"Well, assuming that I went to Australia to shoot for Thor 4," Bautista laughed when asked about the massive MCU project. "I know that Chris Pratt has announced that he's in Thor 4, but I haven't heard from anybody at Marvel or Disney where it would be OK for me to say that I was in Thor 4. So I will neither confirm nor deny. (Laughs.) But having said that, I've worked with Taika before, and so I know Taika's process."

