Dave Bautista Responds to DCEU Bane Fancasts: “I Accept!”

Dave Bautista has been a fan-favorite component of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, but it sounds like he wouldn’t be opposed to joining the DC Films side of things. On Tuesday, Bautista took to Twitter to enthusiastically respond to a fancast of him as the DCEU’s Bane, saying “I accept!”

Some have speculated about Bautista joining the DC universe for almost a year now, after James Gunn was brought on to write and direct The Suicide Squad. While no one knew what role he would theoretically be playing, Bane became a pretty prominent fancast, sparking several different pieces of fanart imagining it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only caveat that might stand in the way of Bautista joining the DCEU is his role in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Bautista became rather outspoken against Marvel and Disney after Gunn was fired from Guardians 3, even threatening to quit if Gunn wasn’t involved in the film in any way. Months later, reports indicated that he was in talks to join The Suicide Squad, only for Bautista to reportedly step down from the role shortly after. The role, which was rumored to be Peacemaker, is believed to have since been filled by John Cena. Now that Gunn has also been reinstated as Guardians 3‘s director, there’s no telling if and when Bautista would make the jump to the DCEU.

“I hope it’s good,” Bautista explained in a recent interview. “I never actually talked to anybody from Disney. I only ever talk to people from Marvel. And they were very understanding about the way I felt.”

“I got people who are very understanding of where I stood,” Bautista said. “A lot of them just weren’t outspoken about it. And I just happened to be very outspoken about the way I felt… James [Gunn] is my friend. I love him,” Bautista said. “He helped change my life and I know he’s a decent person. He was being attacked. And what do you do when your friends are being attacked? You defend them, or you’re not really a friend.”

Would you want to see Dave Bautista play Bane in the DCEU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.