DC Makes Batman Day Announcements

Let's face it: for DC, every day is Batman Day. But they still have to designate a day to be Batman Day, and this year, it's going to be September 17, when DC will celebrate 80 years of Batman stories with a wide variety of releases and events taking place around the world. Covering games, comics, digital collectibles, and a lot more, the events of Batman Day are pretty broad in scope this year, and so the company has released a full breakdown of what they have in mind for fans to celebrate the Dark Knight. At participating comic book shops, fans can pick up free comic books on Batman Day, September 17, with two one-shot titles available: Batman: Hush #1 Batman Day Special, from the seminal work by artist Jim Lee and writer Jeph Loeb, and for younger fans and the young at heart, there is Batman's Mystery Casebook Batman Day Special Edition a preview of the upcoming DC Middle Grade title by writer Sholly Fisch and artist Christopher Uminga. DC is also releasing a special edition of 2002's Batman #608, the first chapter of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's 12-part mystery spanning Gotham City and the Dark Knight's greatest foes, to get fans excited about the upcoming Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition hardcover, available in October. Fans anywhere can tune in and see that Batman's rogues will hack Batman's social channels, and are taking over the DC Shop. DC fans can follow along on social as iconic Super-Villains share their thoughts on the World's Greatest Detective on @Batman on Twitter, and check DC Shop for new, Super-Villain themed merchandise. Below, you can check out DC's official descriptions of the various products, events, and plans for Batman Day around the world. For more news on all the Batman Day activations happening around the globe, check out the Batman Day Hub at dc.com/batmanday, and follow @Batman on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Batman Day with HBO Max HBO Max announced the lead voice cast behind the upcoming animated feature-length film, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios ("Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires"). The renowned group of actors include Horacio García Rojas (Diablero) as Yohualli (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Omar Chaparro (No Manches Frida films) as Yoka (The Joker) and Álvaro Morte as Hernán Cortés (Two-Face) bringing to life an original story featuring the first Mexican version of the Dark Knight set against the backdrop of the captivating history of Mexico and the exciting culture of Mesoamerica. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Anima and Chatrone, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios is a Particular Crowd film and based on characters from DC. Juan Meza-León (Harley Quinn) serves as director, and José C. García de Letona, Aaron D. Berger, Carina Schulze and Fernando De Fuentes as producers of the film. Sam Register and Tomás Yankelevich serve as Executive Producer. Kids and families can also celebrate with Batwheels, DC's first-ever Batman preschool series, which will zoom into Batman Day with a half-hour origin special premiering exclusively first on Cartoonito on HBO Max in the US and LATAM. "Secret Origin of the Batwheels" will tell the backstory of how a group of young sentient super-powered vehicles‑ Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin's Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (the Bat Truck)—formed their super heroic team. Catch this Bat-tastic special before the series officially launches later this fall on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Cartoonito on HBO Max. A new clip from the special was revealed today. Batwheels' all-star voice cast includes Ethan Hawke (as Batman), Jacob Bertand (as Bam the Batmobile), Gina Rodriguez (as Catwoman) and Xolo Maridueña (as Snowy the Snowcrawler), among others. Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer. Michael G. Stern (Doc McStuffins) serves as co-executive producer, Simon J. Smith (Penguins of Madagascar) is supervising producer and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. is producer. Based on characters from DC, Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Animation services provided by Superprod Studio. And beginning today, season one of "Batman: The Audio Adventures" – HBO Max's first scripted original podcast – will now be available on all podcast platforms. Previously available only on HBO Max, "Batman: The Audio Adventures" is written and directed by Emmy® Award-winner Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live) and features a star-studded cast with Jeffrey Wright, Seth Meyers, Chris Parnell, Rosario Dawson, Bobby Moynihan, John Leguizamo, and more lending their voices to bringing the thrilling, fantastical, and sometimes comical stories of Gotham City to life. Fans and new listeners alike can catch up on the Caped Crusader's adventures before season two premieres later this fall. Fans can also pick up the tie-in comic book series, Batman: The Audio Adventures, written by series writer Dennis McNicholas, with Issue #1 on sale September 27th. prevnext

Batman Day in Games MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter videogame, will celebrate Batman Day with an in-game event granting a Batman profile icon to players who complete 20 matches as the Caped Crusader from September 16th to 19th. Batman will also be featured as part of the game's preview character rotation those three days. Injustice 2 Mobile will celebrate Batman Day from September 13th to 19th with free daily in-game gifts and a Batman Day logo profile picture for players. Beginning on September 16th, players can also enjoy a special Classic Batman Arena Invasion event and various in-game sales. prevnext

Celebrate Batman Day with Digital Collectibles Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Cartamundi, the worldwide leader in playing cards, will be joining the celebration of Batman Day through their next digital drop of DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards on Monday, September 19, which features the Justice League. Fans atop the leaderboard will have the chance to collect a special Mythic reward card that showcases Batman throwing one of his iconic Batarangs in the midst of a heated battle. Using the Hro® app, a platform that combines the physical and digital worlds, fans can buy, sell, and trade their way to complete collections of hybrid NFT trading cards featuring their favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. For more information about the upcoming Justice League drop, please visit https://hro.gg or follow @Hro on Twitter. For DC Bat Cowl NFT holders, there will be a special event on Batman Day via the Bat Cowl NFT Holder-Only Discord Channel as part of the multiyear fan experience that lets users dive into the world of Gotham City. Revealed at the event will be the first issue cover art of Batman: The Legacy Cowl, a new DC Comic developed with the votes of Bat Cowl holders. Additionally on Batman Day, Part One of a video tour series will debut as an exclusive to Bat Cowl holders, going behind the scenes with the Warner Bros. Archives and diving into the history of Batman's Cowls, Batsuits, and Batmobiles. If you want to learn more about the DC Bat Cowl NFT program or to purchase a Bat Cowl in the marketplace, please visit nft.dcuniverse.com or follow @batcowls on Twitter. prevnext

Batman Day in the U.S. and North America Fans can also Celebrate Batman Day on the big screen, only at Cinemark. The exhibitor will have exclusive showings of the following films at select locations as part of this special day: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) at 2:15pm local time Batman (1989) at 4:30pm local time Batman Returns (1992) 30th Anniversary at 7:25pm local time For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cinemark.com/batmanday or the Cinemark app. Fans can also tune into a Batman Day marathon from the comfort of their own homes, with a Batman Day marathon starting 9/17 at 9/8c on TNT, or on TNTdrama.com/TNT app anytime. GUESS Originals is excited to announce its latest capsule, GUESS Originals x Batman, rooted in intertwining two iconic American brands and bringing the recognizable graphics to life. Launching in tandem with the capsule release, the legendary comic book shop on Melrose, Golden Apple Comics will be designing a shop-in-shop at the GUESS Originals store on La Cienega in Los Angeles. The capsule will be available beginning September 15, 2022. Fans in Mexico can celebrate Batman Day with a huge assortment of products at Liverpool Stores including toys, apparel, home, accessories, fashion, swimwear, and more. Some featured brands and partnerships with special collections include Mascara de Latex, Rabito, Lego, Spin Master, Funko, Creaciones Guz, Epicland, Novelty Corp. and Fotorma. prevnext

Batman Day in Europe and the U.K. In Spain, Batman fans can celebrate with Parque Warner and FNAC. September 17th-18th FNAC Callao will have an exciting weekend of activations including a unique instagrammable experience and immersive scenarios to enjoy Batman Day. For more information go to culturafnac.es. Top retailers like El Corte Inglés, Fnac, and Amazon, among others, will join the celebration with online and offline activations, with the support of a long list of partners like LEGO, SpinMaster, Mattel and Funko! Parque Warner will celebrate Batman Day with a special Batman Day parade, a Batmobile exhibition and more–check out parquewarner.es for more information. French fans will have the chance to enter a nationwide challenge to elect The Greatest Batman Fan, who will win an exclusive Batman Tour at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. Roadshow, in partnership with Klepierre will also send the Batman Bus across France with stops at Klepierre malls to find the biggest fans in each city: Marseille, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Paris. At each stop, it will offer fans the opportunity to take up new challenges in front of a jury of local "Batman Specialists" to win points performing in an immersive scenography, with participation from LEGO, Spin Master, Bandai, Urban Comics, Winning Moves, Iron Studios, Abyss Corp and Lumibowl. There will also be special Batman Day TV programming on Toonami all September, with Batman: The Animated Series as well as a new documentary celebrating the award-winning series' anniversary, Batman movies, and more. French fans can also participate in a Tik Tok Challenge running from September 2nd until Batman Day encouraging fans to share their love for Batman using #Batman. Follow @DCcomics_fr on TikTok for more! At Fnac St. Lazare, artist Max Sarin (Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour #1) will be signing comics on Batman Day, and there will be an exhibition of Batman Logos throughout the store. Fans in Italy can tell their Amazon Alexa, "Alexa, tell me a Batman sentence" and hear Batman, voiced by DC League of Super-Pets voice actor Luca Ward, say one of fourteen sentences in character as Batman. Additionally, the Italian clothing company OVS will launch at the beginning of September a new collection of clothes for kids dedicated to Batman, with themed windows in their stores to showcase the collection. FAO Schwarz in Milan will also have Batman Day celebrations, with an artist doing a live painting session, and a fan art contest celebrating Batman. And Italian fans of the 2022 movie The Batman can order a special Batman Day premium edition of the 4K UHD Bluray, which comes with a comic book and poster. Chili TV will build on its platform a dedicated room with a selection of movies related to Batman, and Cartoon Network will play Batman animated movies, including LEGO Batman: The Movie – DC Super Heroes Unite and LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout. The Big DC Giveaway is UK fans' window into the world of DC, offering the chance to win exclusive prizes every month, like a family trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood or a money-can't-buy opportunity to cook alongside a professional chef at the world's only DC-themed restaurant. Members of the newsletter community will also be able to access even more (secret) competitions. An exciting new prize will be revealed on Batman Day so don't forget to visit www.thebigdcgiveaway.co.uk on September 17th. Kids will have the chance to meet Batman at selected The Entertainer stores across the UK, and fans in the UK can tune in to Cartoon Network for the chance to win an amazing Batman Day bundle including an Xbox Series S! prevnext

Batman Day in Asia and Australia In Singapore, acclaimed global design studio, XM, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, is thrilled to celebrate the legacy of everyone's favorite crime-fighting vigilante in the month of September with their Batman Day campaign. Beginning September 3rd and running through October 2nd, visitors can visit their flagship store at Kitchener Complex to admire the countless collectibles designed and produced in-house and activities lined up for the event. Participate in family-friendly activities at the Batman themed event, and enjoy a truly immersive experience with XM's long awaited, newly launched Batcave, newly released statues, DC-inspired Batman Samurai Merchandise, lucky draws, a workshop and fun in-store promotions. This is the perfect opportunity to immerse the entire family in the world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains, with activities and attractions catered for each and every member of the family. Fans in the Philippines can celebrate With Lazada Platform. Any fan who makes a minimum single receipt purchase of Php1,500 (USD 27) between September 19 and September 25 on any Batman/DC merchandise will receive a Batman premium. Fans can also join the Biggest Spender raffle with an accumulated purchase worth Php 3,000 (USD 54) on any Batman or DC merchandise and get a chance to win exciting prizes. In Taiwan, PChome is celebrating Batman with a special Batman Day campaign page, where fans can pick up Batman Hito BP, K-shoes, Asia Goal, Beast Kingdom, Spin Master, Lego, Dong Huei, Holic and Finders. With a purchase of $1,500 (USD $50) on the Batman Day campaign page fans will receive a Batman Blender Bottle, and on Batman Day, 9/17, there will be a special discount. From September 14th to September 24th, there will also be a special pop-up store experience at HonHui Plaza with special Batman Day products from Funko, Mcfarlane, Mezco and more DC merchandise in the pop-up store! Fans who purchase $999 (USD $34) on PChome 24h BatmanDay campaign page can take part in the lucky draw to win a DC prize at the retail pop-up activation. Additionally, Taiwan-based ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is readying an exclusive limited-edition Batman range of products and accessories available around the world. In Indonesia, September 19th to 30th, Tokopedia Platform will celebrate Batman Day by curating Batman merchandise from various product categories, including the exclusive launch of Lotus Archi Batman Edition. In Thailand, Lazada Mall DC Shop will offer a free gift of a Batman Towel (1,290 THB) with a purchase of 3,000 THB or more. In Australia, Warner Bros., DC and Roadshow Entertainment will be doing special screenings of Batman titles, including a double bill of Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) in Melbourne and Sydney, with a special Batman Day popcorn cup for Batman ticket holders while supplies last, and a full Batman theatrical marathon happening in participating cinemas in South Australia. For more information, go to Orpheum Cinema, Sun Theatre or Wallis Cinema. Additionally, Australia and New Zealand retailer, Zing Pop Culture, boasts one of the largest ranges of exclusive Batman merch. There's no better way to celebrate the Caped Crusader than with the Zing Exclusive DC Comics – The Batman (2022) Duffle Bag and DC Comics – The Batman (2022) – Red Pocket T-Shirt, that's for sure! New Zealand Mint will also be launching a new 2oz Pure Silver Batman Chibi® Collectible Coin to mark the occasion. It is the first in its Chibi® Coin series, and it is also the first MEGA-size coin – perfect for any Batman fan! prevnext