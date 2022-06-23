DC Debuts a New Logo for Batman's Detective Comics Series

When Detective Comics introduces its new creative team in July, the Batman series will also reveal a brand new logo to go along with its new era. Writer Ram V (Catwoman, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), artist Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire, Superman/Batman), and colorist Dave Stewart (Hellboy, Batman: Beyond the White Knight) are the new creative team beginning in July's Detective Comics #1062. The first story arc is titled "Gotham Nocturne" and is inspired by opera and music, and there's no better way to set the mood for a gothic opera than with a new logo and cover design.

The creators behind Detective Comics unveiled the new logo and cover dress on Twitter as the final order cutoff (FOC) to preorder Issue #1062 ends this week. It began when Ram V shared the new look for Detective Comics, with DC editor Jessica Chen resharing the post. "Tweeple! Our new Detective Comics Run @dccomics starting with #1062 is on FOC this week," Ram V wrote. "As you bask in the glory of this new logo and cover dress, please take a moment to let your comic store know you want a copy! The whole creative team and I can't wait for you to cheggitout!"

If you've been reading any of the books I edit {thank you} I try to make sure they all have distinct themes… the GOTHIC OPERA we've created for DETECTIVE COMICS screamed for a new LOGO/COVER DESIGN…and so that it shall have!



Curtains drop-the show begins 'TEC #1062 on July 26! https://t.co/wtYWhT7C1z pic.twitter.com/SjPOinvURP — Jesschillin (@jesswchen) June 22, 2022

The new logo actually comes from Darran Robinson, who also shared a rendered version of the logo on Twitter. Robinson revealed he also helped redesign the logo for Action Comics as well. "Well if I hadn't scratched out a little tiny corner of the comic history books for myself before now, I certainly did today!" he wrote. "Proud to say that two of the world's oldest and longest running comic books now have logos that I designed featured on their covers! I can't believe it!"

The Detective Comics logo places the title of the comic between the classic Bat symbol, delivering a modern take on a classic logo. The cover dress also gets an update as well, which will help differentiate the title on comic book shelves. Chen credits the three main covers to Detective Comics #1062 to artist Evan Cagle.

(Photo: DC Comics)

(Photo: DC Comics)

(Photo: DC Comics)

(Photo: DC Comics)

Detective Comics #1062 also features a series of backup stories by writer Si Spurrier (John Constantine: Hellblazer, Suicide Squad: Blaze) that explore various characters in the Batman franchise. Joining Spurrier is Dani (Coffin Bound, Arkham City: Order of the World) as they take Jim Gordon back to his private investigator days.

The solicitation for the issue reads: "Something is terribly wrong with Batman. No matter the tests Bruce takes, nor the numbers he counts, the greatest detective in the world can't pin down the source of this creeping dread—of his own inner demons and a looming mortality. Meanwhile, real demons roam the shadows as an ancient melody haunts the Gotham night. Here now the curtains rise and as the eerie tune streams in…who is human, who is demon, who is to tell? As Batman investigates the songs and the demons of Gotham, he is forced to confront the oldest question…whether there has been a demon within him all along…and if so, what does it want?…and why hasn't it taken over yet?"

What do you think of the new logo for Detective Comics? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!