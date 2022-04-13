DC Announces New Detective Comics Creative Team

DC has officially found its newest ongoing creative team for Detective Comics. On Wednesday, the publisher announced that writer Ram V (Catwoman, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), artist Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire, Superman/Batman), and colorist Dave Stewart (Hellboy, Batman: Beyond the White Knight) will be joining the iconic title, beginning with July’s Detective Comics #1062, which will see the title return back to a monthly publishing schedule. Ivan Reis will also be rejoining the title for upcoming issues #1066-#1069. The run will begin with “Gotham Nocturne”, an arc inspired by opera and music.

Additionally, Si Spurrier (John Constantine: Hellblazer, Suicide Squad: Blaze) will be serving as the ongoing back-up writer for the series, with stories that explore different characters throughout Gotham and how their stories intersect with Batman. This will begin with Jim Gordon’s return as a private investigator, with Artist Dani (Coffin Bound, Arkham City: Order of the World) joining Si to tell this noir-tinged story as Gordon’s investigation weaves into Batman’s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Detective Comics #1062, Batman finds himself in a strange, dark Gotham City as he’s pulled into a high Gothic story like nothing he’s seen, or heard, before. The story starts with “Gotham Nocturne” part 1 of 4: “Overture.” Something is terribly wrong with Batman. No matter the tests Bruce takes, nor the numbers he counts, the greatest detective in the world can’t pin down the source of this creeping dread-of his own inner demons and a looming mortality. He’s not alone in the grips of this terror, as it seems real demons are creeping through the shadows of Gotham City, answering the clarion call of a strange melody that’s haunting Gotham…and seems to be turning its denizens into something else. The curtains are rising on a new, terrifying mystery as Batman tries to figure out what’s happening to both the city he protects and his own mind in this lush, operatic mystery.

“It’s a thrill to be writing a title with the kind of history and pedigree that Detective Comics has,” Ram V said in a statement. “When the opportunity first came across my desk, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with it. For me, the draw of Batman as a character and that of the world around him had always been this blanket of tragedy that lay above it all. So, with that perspective, ‘Gotham Nocturne’ is a quintessentially Batman story, told with the aesthetics of a gothic opera.”

“I’m lucky to be working with a fantastic group of creatives and editors on the project,” V added. “It is hard to envision a more perfect set of collaborators than Rafael Albuquerque and Dave Stewart. Both of them are already titans in their own right but I think they are great fits particularly for the aesthetic lens of the story. I cannot wait for readers to experience what we’re creating. It is an ambitious story. One that is hopefully worthy of the title that puts the DC in DC!”

“Batman is a legend we all grew up with and most of us spent a lot of time just imagining what we would do if we were in this position,” Albuquerque added. “That’s how serious Batman is to me and I have been lucky enough to do a little bit of it over my time as an artist. Ram V brings something special to the table. Unique. Ram’s story not only matches my vision of this beloved character but also twists it, elevating it to another level, making me want to be part of this special new take, that I think is going to be as special to the fans as it’s been for me.”

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at this new Detective Comics run, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Cover

Lee Bermejo Variant Cover

J.H. Williams III

Batman Design

Talia al Ghul Design