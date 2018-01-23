DC Cancels ‘Trinity’ With April’s #22

Trinity, the ongoing series that chronicled the adventures of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, will end in April with #22.

The story, which utilizes elements of Mike Grell’s beloved Warlord series, was written by James Robinson and features art by Patch Zircher and covers by GuillemMarch and Bill Sienkewicz.

The characters of Warlord inhabit a timeless, mystical land at the center of the Earth, and while they exist within the DC Universe, they rarely interact with the superheroes and supervillains of DC’s main publishing line.

The last time most of them were seen was during the Convergence event, in which both Travis Morgan (the Warlord) and Deimos played key roles.

That seemingly overwrote Grell’s final Warlord story, in which Morgan died and was replaced by his son Joshua, better known as the Warlord’s longtime ally Tinder.

“I suppose it’s my crowning achievement, really,” Grell told ComicBook.com of finally resolving that story after decades. “I didn’t think of that entirely on my own because I know that Hal Foster really wanted to kill off Prince Valiant. He did. He was going to hand over to Prince Arn. There’s that archetypal father/son story that resonates with people over the centuries — the son fulfills the unfulfilled dreams of the father, right? The father has the dream and raises hopes but somehow fails and it falls to the son to succeed where the father fails, which is very much the case in The Warlord.”

You can see the official solicitation text for Trinity #22 below.

TRINITY #22

Written by JAMES ROBINSON • Art by PATCH ZIRCHER • Cover by GUILLEM MARCH • Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

“MAN DOWN” finale! The Trinity and Warlord have discovered Deimos’ plan to use the Skartaran Time Weapon to reduce his enemies to dust—but time itself is not on our heroes’ side! It’s up to Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman to save Steve Trevor, defeat Deimos and seal the breach with Skartaris before the entire world is consumed by magic powerful enough to melt millennia!

On sale APRIL 25 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T • FINAL ISSUE