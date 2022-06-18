DC Comics Announce Plans to Kill Harley Quinn

DC Comics is killing off Harley Quinn — but it's not exactly what you think it is. DC Comics has released its solicitations for September 2022, and they include one for Harley Quinn #22 from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Matteo Lolli. The story will kick off a new arc in the ongoing Harley Quinn title and, in that new arc Harley must die… and solve her own murder. It doesn't get much more Harley Quinn than that.

According to the official synopsis for the issue, Harley gets "killed in this one…for real!" and with no serious detective around to solve the murder, it's going to be up to Harley to do that herself. This might be the most do-it-yourself Harley plot ever — and the character is no stranger to just taking things into her own hands when needed, but it will be interesting to see exactly how this works out and how it will tie — if at all — to the current storyline in the Harley Quinn book. Most recently the character has been dealing with a foe called "The Verdict" who has gone so far as framing Harley for the murders that they themselves are committing. You can check out the official solicitation for Harley Quinn #22 below.

HARLEY QUINN #22

• Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

• Art and cover by MATTEO LOLLI

• Variant cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

• 1:25 variant cover by DAVID BALDEON

• Harley Quinn homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

• Harley Quinn 30th variant cover by NATALI SANDERS

• $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

• ON SALE 9/27/22

• The Quinn is dead! Long live the Quinn! I get killed in this one…for real! Dead. Deceased. Former. Late. Pushing up daisies. Somebody needs to solve my murder, and since I don't see Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot around, I guess that'll have to be me. Though, since I'm dead…there are certain hurdles to overcome. The Harley-est, wildest arc starts right here…get ready for murder, Multiversal mischief, and more guest appearances, with Stephanie Phillips and new Harley Quinn artist Matteo Lolli!

In addition to Harley Quinn #22 and what might be the most bonkers DC Comics murder mystery yet, September will also see another Harley-centric issue, the Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 one-shot. The issue will feature stories from Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Paul Dini, Stephanie Phillips, Stjepan Sejic, Sam Humphries, Kami Garcia, Rob Williams, Mindy Lee, Terry Dodson, Cecil Castellucci, and Rafale Scavone as well as art by Chad Hardin, Guillem March, Riley Rossmo, Stjepan Sejic, Erica Henderson, Jason Badower, Mico Suayan, John Timms, Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Dan Hipp, and Rafael Albuquerque. The issue goes on sale September 13th.

Harley Quinn #22 will go on sale September 27th.