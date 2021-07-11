Comic Creators Remember Life and Legacy of DC Comics Artist Robson Rocha

Robson Rocha passed away on Sunday afternoon and the comics world gathered to pay tribute to a rising star. Social media is filled with people sharing stories and impressions of the Aquaman artist. He had a long battle with COVID-19 and friends were trying to find blood donors for a possible transfusion as recently as last week. Back in 2016, Robson signed with DC Comics and continued to build a rep as a talented artist. Things really got big when he took over interior artwork on Aquaman with Kelly Sue DeConnick. Yildiray Cinar was one of the first people on Twitter who announced the news. The words posted were felt by so many other who were touched by his work, and loved watching the rise of another creator.

So sorry to learn that Robson Rocha left us today. RIP Robson. So young and early… My condolences to his family, his loved ones and all his fans… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pbyDUrX8aW — Yildiray Cinar (@ycinar) July 11, 2021

Cigar wrote, "So sorry to learn that Robson Rocha left us today. RIP Robson. So young and early...my condolences to his family, his loved ones and all his fans..."

That linear from Aquaman isn’t the only thing Rocha contributed to the DC universe. He also worked on Green lantern with Sam Humphries. To say nothing of work on Birds of Prey, Superboy, Batman/Superman, Sinestro, and Lobo.

Did you enjoy his work? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the responses down below: