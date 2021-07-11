Aquaman Artist Robson Rocha Dies After COVID Complications

✖

Rising DC Comics star Robson Rocha has passed away. Sunday afternoon, word began circulating on social media of the artist's passing after an extended battle with COVID-19. Just last week, friends of the Aquaman artist publicly asked for help in locating blood donors so Rocha could get a transfusion.

Robson broke into comics in 2010 and signed an exclusive art deal with DC Comics in 2016, where he's remained since. Arguably his biggest break to date came when he took over interior artwork for Aquaman, drawing pages from a script by Kelly Sue DeConnick.

Longtime comics artist Yildiray Cinar broke the news on Twitter, offering his condolences to Rocha's family and friends. "So sorry to learn that Robson Rocha left us today. RIP Robson. So young and early...my condolences to his family, his loved ones and all his fans..."

So sorry to learn that Robson Rocha left us today. RIP Robson. So young and early… My condolences to his family, his loved ones and all his fans… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pbyDUrX8aW — Yildiray Cinar (@ycinar) July 11, 2021

Cinar then tweeted Lineart from Rocha's work on Aquaman. In addition to Aquaman, Rocha completed work on an acclaimed Green Lanterns run alongside Sam Humphries. Other credits include Lobo, Sinestro Birds of Prey, Superboy, and Batman/Superman.

"I've been a fan of comic books since I was a child," said Rocha back when DC signed him. "To have the opportunity to work with the DC characters I admire and love so much is a dream come true. These heroes have helped me believe in a better and much more fantastic world. I hope that my contributions to these characters will help to inspire others."