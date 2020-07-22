DC Partners With Caribu to Offer Kid-Friendly Comics

✖

DC Comics characters have delighted readers of all ages for generations, but the publisher has made a particular pivot towards kid-friendly titles in recent years. Thanks to a new partnership with Caribu, an activity-based video-calling app, young fans will soon be able to enjoy the world of DC Comics in a whole new way. On Wednesday, the company announced a partnership, which will bring the addition of 77 kid-friendly DC titles to the Caribu platform. This movement will help expand the app's content to a larger audience, including children ages 8-12.

Caribu's DC library, which is available now, includes DC Kids titles from DC Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans Go!, Scooby-Doo, and Looney Tunes. The app also features free previews of DC’s acclaimed middle-grade graphic novels, including sneak peeks at Shannon and Dean Hale’s Diana: Princess of the Amazons illustrated by Victoria Ying, Meg Cabot’s Black Canary: Ignite illustrated by Cara McGee, Ridley Pearson’s Super Sons trilogy illustrated by Ile Gonzalez, and additional works by Minh Lê, Kirk Scroggs, and many more.

In honor of the launch, Caribu has also announced a "Superhero Week" in their Virtual Summer Reading program, which will span from July 20-26. During this time, Caribu will highlight a selection of titles from the DC universe for users to read with daily prompts and activities they can use to engage in a more immersive way with the content.

“We pride ourselves in offering a variety of content for a wide range of ages and interests on Caribu,” Maxeme Tuchman, CEO and CO-Founder at Caribu, said in a statement. “Partnering with DC allows us to meet the needs of older kids who want to have virtual playdates with family and friends so they too can stay entertained and engaged this summer.”

Caribu provides users with an engaging and child-friendly shared-screen experience, allowing users to read, draw, cook recipes, enjoy and art activity, and play games with each other from anywhere in the world. The platform contains an in-app library of over 1500 titles from leading children's publishers in eight languages. ‌The‌ ‌company‌ has users ‌in‌ ‌200+‌ ‌countries,‌ ‌has‌ ‌won‌ ‌numerous‌ ‌international‌ ‌and‌ ‌national‌ ‌awards‌ ‌such‌ ‌as‌ ‌being‌ ‌named‌ ‌one‌ ‌of‌ ‌TIME‌ ‌Magazine’s‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Inventions‌,‌ ‌and‌ ‌is‌ ‌backed‌ ‌by‌ ‌celebrity‌ ‌investors‌ ‌and‌ ‌great‌ ‌partners‌ ‌such‌ ‌as‌ ‌AT&T,‌ ‌Revolution’s‌ ‌Rise‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Rest‌ ‌Seed‌ ‌Fund,‌ ‌and‌ ‌Toyota.‌ ‌Through‌ ‌a‌ ‌partnership‌ ‌with‌ ‌Blue‌ ‌Star‌ ‌Families,‌ ‌Caribu‌ donates free subscriptions to ‌all‌ ‌currently‌ ‌serving‌ ‌U.S.‌ ‌military.

