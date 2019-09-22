DC Comics Releases Batman Day Sizzle Reel

Another year, another Batman Day in the books. And with 2019 making a memorable occasion out of the event with major cities all around the world by shining the Bat Signal into the sky, fans everywhere turned out to support the Caped Crusader on the one day of the year dedicated to him. With many people sharing their love for Batman and DC Comics even revealing some major news about their plans for the character in 2020 along with kicking off a Fortnite crossover, it was a major day for Bruce Wayne, and now DC Comics has released a recap video celebrating Batman Day 2019.

Check out the recap in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The top highlight for the day is probably the reveal that James Tynion is taking over for Tom King on DC’s main Batman comic book in 2020, while popular artist Tony S. Daniel will return to help craft his future adventures. They’ll be joined by colorist Tomeu Morey and inker Danny Miki.

“I loved writing stories for [Batman] Eternal, Detective Comics, and even Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but my desire to tell a Batman story, one focusing solely on Bruce Wayne instead of an ensemble, is what drove me back to the Batcave,” said Tynion. “I want to dig deep into the Bat himself and tell an epic story that pushes him to his absolute limits. I want to tell a Batman story like the kinds I grew up loving, one that embraces the horror and gothic elegance of Gotham and dives deep into Batman’s greatest villains.”

Added Daniel, “I’ve been fortunate to have contributed quite a bit of my work to Batman over the last twelve years, from working with Grant Morrison on Batman R.I.P. to writing Batman myself to working with Tom King over the last year. Each run was amazing and special in its own way. I’m super excited to work with James Tynion IV, and I’m even more excited about what we have in store for Bat-fans everywhere this January.”

Fans can also look forward to some major developments in the future, especially as work begins on The Batman movie with Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson. With the film set to release in 2021, we’ll get a lot more news as production begins in a major way on the DC Comics movie.

What did you think of Batman Day 2019? Expect the festivities to kick back up in 2020!