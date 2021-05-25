DC Teases New Stargirl Series

✖

A new Stargirl one-shot from DC comics hit shelves on Tuesday, Stargirl Spring Break Special #1, but it seems like Courtney Whitmore's adventures with the Seven Soldiers of Victory in this latest offering from writer Geoff Johns and artist Todd Nauck may just be the beginning. The conclusion of Stargirl Spring Break Special teases that Courtney's story will continue in Stargirl #1, though details about a new Stargirl title are unclear at this time.

In Stargirl Spring Break Special, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow re-teams with the Golden Age heroes the Seven Soldiers of Victory to take on the Clock King. Along with Oliver is Emiko Queen/Red Arrow. Pat Dugan and Courtney Whitmore also join in the team-up, but with Stargirl and Red Arrow directly teaming up when the battle with Clock King takes a surprising turn. The aftermath of that battle leaves a lingering mystery that sets up for the Stargirl series. As for that series, at this point there have been no details released about an upcoming Stargirl series so it’s unknown if the creative team for the one shot will continue for the series or when fans can expect the new Stargirl series to debut. ComicBook.com will offer more information about the series as it becomes available.

You can check out the solicitation for Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 below.

STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TODD NAUCK

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck

Legendary comics writer Geoff Johns returns to his breakthrough hero, Stargirl, in this special one-shot illustrated by Todd Nauck! Courtney Whitmore's spring break plans aren't like your average high schooler's. Instead of hanging out with friends, she's heading out on an adventure with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E., and teaming up with his former team, the Seven Soldiers of Victory! The Soldiers are forced to reunite again to unearth the secret eighth Soldier of Victory, but what other secrets lie buried, and what does it all mean for Courtney's future as Stargirl?

Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 is available now in both print and digital.

Are you looking forward to a new Stargirl comic book series? Are you excited for the live-action DC's Stargirl series to return for a second season on The CW this summer? Let us know your thoughts on all things Stargirl and DC in the comments section!