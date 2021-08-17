DC Universe Webcomics Announced in Partnership With Webtoon

✖

The DC Universe is coming to Webtoon. Webcomic platform Webtoon today announced a partnership with DC Comics to collaborate on upcoming original webcomic series set in the DC Universe. These projects are designed as standalone series hoping to appeal to all fans, including those with no previous knowledge of the DC Universe and its history. Webtoon promises more details, including information about language translation, in the coming weeks. "I'm so happy WEBTOON is able to work with DC on bringing unique stories to our platform," said WEBTOON CEO, Ken Kim in a press release. "WEBTOON is a great bridge to a huge worldwide audience of young comic fans, and DC is home to some of the greatest Super Hero stories on the planet. The potential to express famous IP through our platform, which is mobile native and focused on ease of access – is super exciting." he added.

"DC is excited to introduce our iconic characters to a new generation of fans worldwide," said DC General Manager, Daniel Cherry III. "We've been working closely with the WEBTOON writers and artists to adapt our characters and stories to WEBTOON's mobile format. Our shared goal is to create fun and compelling DC stories that all readers will enjoy. This partnership is yet another example of DC's ambition to "meet fans where ever they are" and continue sharing DC fandom. "

"This collaboration is a landmark for us as we work toward a new age of digital comics in the US," said David Lee, head of content at WEBTOON Entertainment. We're so happy to introduce long-beloved DC characters to our service – and we're looking forward to sharing more details soon."

Webtoon is a webcomics platform with, according to the company, 72+ million monthly active users. The platform includes content from around the world, including several works of Korean manhwa and the popular mythological romance series Lore Olympus.

Webtoon launched in the United States in 2014. Its previous partnerships include collaborations with Legendary, POW!, and Top Cow/Image. Several of its series have been nominated for Eisner Awards. Webtoon comics are available in browsers and through a free app available in on Android and iOS devices.

DC Comics maintains the DC Universe Infinite app. The app hosts a back catalog of DC Comics previously released in print as well as several digital-first releases.

