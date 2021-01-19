DC Universe Infinite Launch Date and Details Revealed

✖

DC is launching their new premium digital comic book service and community this week in DC Universe Infinite, and we now know even more about what fans can expect when they first open the app. DC Universe Infinite will launch on Thursday, January 21st, and will feature over 25,000 comics and graphic novels, including selections from Vertigo, DC Black Label, and Milestone Media. In addition to new releases six months after they launch in stores, it will feature Digital First titles three months after launch as well as new series exclusive to the service and exclusive access to DC fan events.

The service has a newly designed app with a better and smoother comic reading experience and new personalization features, and you need to do is log in to DC Universe and your account will transfer to DC Universe Infinite.

“This is just the beginning of DC UNIVERSE INFINITE’s transformation,” explained Pam Lifford, President of Global Brands and Experiences at Warner Bros. “Our fans will have access to a rich collection of their favorite comic books and publishing while connecting with a community that loves the same DC characters and brands.”

Here are some of DC Universe Infinite's new offerings at launch.

Long-standing DC UNIVERSE member requests:

- BATMAN: ARKHAM ASYLUM (OGN) written by Grant Morrison and art by Dave McKean

- BATMAN: EARTH ONE V1 (OGN) written by Geoff Johns and art by Gary Frank

- GREEN LANTERN: EARTH ONE (OGN) written by Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman

- JOKER (OGN) written by Brian Azzarello with art by Lee Bermejo

- JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE WORLD’S GREATEST SUPERHEROES (OGN) written Paul Dini with art by Alex Ross

- LUTHOR (OGN) written by Brian Azzarello with art by Lee Bermejo

- MISTER MIRACLE written by Tom King with art by Mitch Gerads

- SUPERGIRL: BEING SUPER written by Mariko Tamaki with art by Joëlle Jones

- SUPERMAN: EARTH ONE V1 (OGN) written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by Shane Davis

Full series from DC’s Vertigo catalog:

- EX MACHINA written by Brian K. Vaughan with art by Tony Harris

- HELLBLAZER Written by Jamie Delano, Garth Ennis, Paul Jenkins, Mike Carey and more

- ZOMBIE written by Chris Roberson with art by Michael Allred

- LUCIFER written by Mike Carey with art by Peter Gross

- PREACHER written by Garth Ennis with art by Steve Dillion

- V FOR VENDETTA written by Alan Moore with art by David Lloyd

Selections from the DC Black Label catalog

- BATMAN: DAMNED written by Brian Azzarello with art by Lee Bermejo

- HARLEEN written and illustrated by Stjepan Šejić

- SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE written by Frank Miller with art by John Romita Jr.

- THE LAST GOD written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson with art by Riccardo Federici

- THE QUESTION: DEATHS OF VIC SAGE written by Jeff Lemire with art by Denys Cowan

- Joe Hill Presents Hill House Comics titles:

-- BASKETFUL OF HEADS written by Joe Hill with art by Leomacs

-- PLUNGE written by Joe Hill with art by Stuart Immonen

-- THE LOW, LOW WOODS written by Carmen Maria Machado with art by Dani

-- DAPHNE BYRNE written by Laura Marks with art by Kelley Jones

-- THE DOLLHOUSE FAMILY written by Mike Carey with art by Peter Gross

Titles from DC’s archives, with a big focus on Milestone Media titles after launch like:

- STATIC written by Dwayne McDuffie with art by John Paul Leon

- HARDWARE written by Dwayne McDuffie with art by Denys Cowan

- STATIC SHOCK! REBIRTH OF THE COOL written by Dwayne McDuffie with art by John Paul Leon

- ICON: A HERO’S WELCOME written by Dwayne McDuffie with art by M.D. Bright

- ICON: VOL. 2: THE MOTHERSHIP CONNECTION written by Dwayne McDuffie and M.D. Bright with art by Chris Cross, M.D. Bright, John Paul Leon, and Jeff Moore

There will also be a rotating list of free to read titles, and these books will be available completely free on launch day.

- All-Star Superman #1

- The New Teen Titans (1980) #1

- Suicide Squad (2016-) #1

- Green Lantern (2011-2016) #29

- Aquaman (2011-) #1

- Shazam (2011-) #1

- Green Arrow: Year One #1

- Black Lightning: Year One #1

- Justice League (2011-) #1

- Wonder Woman (2016-) #1

- The Flash (2016-) #1

- Batman (2011-) #1

You can find a portal into the DC Community hub at community.dcuniverseinfinite.com, and you can also find a portal at dccomics.com, and both will have calendars of upcoming events. DC Universe Infinite is available for iOS and Android for $7.99 a month or $75.99 a year.

What do you think of the enew DC Universe Infinite? Let us know in the comments or as always youc an talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarcb!